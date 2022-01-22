High school basketball scores from Friday

Boys
Athens Christian 46, Athens Academy 37
Berrien 55, Fitzgerald 46
Blessed Trinity 63, Cass 58
Bowdon 103, Armuchee 73
Bradwell Institute 73, Statesboro 64
Brantley County 55, Pierce County 49
Buford 74, Lanier 71
Calhoun 65, Cartersville 54
Calhoun County 62, Pelham 58
Cambridge 51, Chattahoochee 47
Chattooga 85, Pepperell 62
Cherokee 68, Woodstock 51
Cherokee Bluff 70, West Hall 68
Dade County 58, Ridgeland 47
Dawson County 77, East Forsyth 69
Dodge County 56, Bleckley County 39
Dougherty 55, Thomas County Central 33
Drew Charter 80, Trion 32
Dutchtown 56, Stockbridge 49
Early County 61, Worth County 55
Effingham County 86, South Effingham 58
Fayette County 102, North Clayton 53
Franklin County 53, East Jackson 41
Galloway School 96, Atlanta International 34
George Walton Academy 68, Loganville Christian 50
Gilmer 49, Lumpkin County 48
Gordon Lee 47, Mt. Zion, Carroll 33
Greater Atlanta Christian 61, Redan 49
Griffin 66, Whitewater 58
Habersham Central 68, Central Gwinnett 66
Jasper County 54, Lamar County 52
Jonesboro 56, Banneker 47
LaGrange 70, Hardaway 66
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 67, Ringgold 48
Lanier County 75, Turner County 73
Lithia Springs 90, Jackson 83
Long County 56, Appling County 44
Lowndes 50, Colquitt County 43
Marietta 65, North Paulding 54
McDonough 68, Riverdale 59
Metter 67, Screven County 48
Mitchell County 69, Seminole County 36
Monroe 63, Bainbridge 54
Morrow 73, Lakeside-DeKalb 66
Mundy’s Mill 52, Drew 47
Newton 81, Brookwood 55
North Murray 77, Murray County 69
Northside-Columbus 70, Starr’s Mill 65
Northwest Whitfield 70, Southeast Whitfield 57
Paideia 86, Our Lady of Mercy 45
Paulding County 68, Carrollton 65
Pope 70, South Cobb 64
Rockmart 61, LaFayette 53
Rome 73, Douglas County 44
Savannah Country Day 48, Savannah Christian 35
Shiloh 63, Winder-Barrow 44
South Paulding 68, Dalton 41
Spencer 88, Carver-Columbus 62
St. Pius X 74, Chamblee 53
Sumter County 67, Upson-Lee 46
Swainsboro 53, Bacon County 51
Thomasville 67, Cook 34
Tift County 57, Camden County 50
Treutlen 70, Telfair County 67
Tri-Cities 59, Creekside 51
Troup County 74, Jordan 56
Valdosta 77, Northside-Warner Robins 47
Walton 53, Harrison 34
Warner Robins 56, Ware County 44
West Forsyth 51, South Forsyth 49
Westlake 49, North Atlanta 36
Wheeler 76, Allatoona 69
Woodward Academy 61, Forest Park 50
Cedartown 55, Heritage-Catoosa 32
Darlington 65, Walker 45
Eagle’s Landing 65, Jones County 39
East Hall 69, Flowery Branch 53
Greenforest 68, W.D. Mohammed 39
Heritage-Conyers 69, Rockdale County 63
Hillgrove 68, North Cobb 57
Kell 78, Osborne 69
Lithonia 44, Southwest DeKalb 32
Marist 58, Hapeville Charter 49
Mays 60, Stephenson 41
Norcross 82, Meadowcreek 61
Northview 62, Stone Mountain 51
Pace Academy 84, Towers 23
Shaw 77, Columbus 67
South Atlanta 55, Therrell 50
Southwest Atlanta Christian 69, Landmark Christian 51
Vidalia 66, Jeff Davis 44
Westover 77, Cairo 61
Wheeler County 61, East Laurens 56
Girls
Alpharetta 72, Milton 44
Bradwell Institute 56, Statesboro 45
Calhoun 74, Cartersville 27
Cambridge 56, Chattahoochee 37
Campbell 58, McEachern 42
Carrollton 56, Paulding County 26
Cherokee 57, Woodstock 53
Cherokee Bluff 64, West Hall 16
Clinch County 53, Irwin County 51
Crawford County 75, Twiggs County 23
Darlington 52, Walker 11
Deerfield-Windsor 53, First Presbyterian 40
Duluth 47, Discovery 29
Dutchtown 48, Stockbridge 45
George Walton Academy 53, Loganville Christian 18
Gordon Central 47, Coosa 26
Hebron Christian 81, Mt. Vernon 51
Heritage-Catoosa 60, Cedartown 27
Jonesboro 54, Banneker 53
Lake Oconee Academy 54, Social Circle 29
Lowndes 49, Colquitt County 43
Lumpkin County 90, Gilmer 28
Monroe 50, Bainbridge 44
Mundy’s Mill 62, Drew 24
Pierce County 58, Brantley County 37
Pope 70, South Cobb 46
Sandy Creek 48, Salem 16
Screven County 68, Metter 27
Seminole County 55, Mitchell County 18
Shaw 63, Columbus 30
South Atlanta 38, Therrell 26
Sprayberry 80, Kennesaw Mountain 20
St. Pius X 40, Chamblee 20
Stone Mountain 64, Northview 35
Swainsboro 64, Bacon County 46
Telfair County 89, Treutlen 46
Thomas County Central 40, Dougherty 33
Thomasville 56, Cook 34
Valdosta 53, Northside-Warner Robins 44
Wayne County 52, Veterans 47
West Forsyth 45, South Forsyth 43
Westover 66, Cairo 18
