High school basketball scores from Friday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
15 minutes ago

Boys

Athens Christian 46, Athens Academy 37

Berrien 55, Fitzgerald 46

Blessed Trinity 63, Cass 58

Bowdon 103, Armuchee 73

Bradwell Institute 73, Statesboro 64

Brantley County 55, Pierce County 49

Buford 74, Lanier 71

Calhoun 65, Cartersville 54

Calhoun County 62, Pelham 58

Cambridge 51, Chattahoochee 47

Chattooga 85, Pepperell 62

Cherokee 68, Woodstock 51

Cherokee Bluff 70, West Hall 68

Dade County 58, Ridgeland 47

Dawson County 77, East Forsyth 69

Dodge County 56, Bleckley County 39

Dougherty 55, Thomas County Central 33

Drew Charter 80, Trion 32

Dutchtown 56, Stockbridge 49

Early County 61, Worth County 55

Effingham County 86, South Effingham 58

Fayette County 102, North Clayton 53

Franklin County 53, East Jackson 41

Galloway School 96, Atlanta International 34

George Walton Academy 68, Loganville Christian 50

Gilmer 49, Lumpkin County 48

Gordon Lee 47, Mt. Zion, Carroll 33

Greater Atlanta Christian 61, Redan 49

Griffin 66, Whitewater 58

Habersham Central 68, Central Gwinnett 66

Jasper County 54, Lamar County 52

Jonesboro 56, Banneker 47

LaGrange 70, Hardaway 66

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 67, Ringgold 48

Lanier County 75, Turner County 73

Lithia Springs 90, Jackson 83

Long County 56, Appling County 44

Lowndes 50, Colquitt County 43

Marietta 65, North Paulding 54

McDonough 68, Riverdale 59

Metter 67, Screven County 48

Mitchell County 69, Seminole County 36

Monroe 63, Bainbridge 54

Morrow 73, Lakeside-DeKalb 66

Mundy’s Mill 52, Drew 47

Newton 81, Brookwood 55

North Murray 77, Murray County 69

Northside-Columbus 70, Starr’s Mill 65

Northwest Whitfield 70, Southeast Whitfield 57

Paideia 86, Our Lady of Mercy 45

Paulding County 68, Carrollton 65

Pope 70, South Cobb 64

Rockmart 61, LaFayette 53

Rome 73, Douglas County 44

Savannah Country Day 48, Savannah Christian 35

Shiloh 63, Winder-Barrow 44

South Paulding 68, Dalton 41

Spencer 88, Carver-Columbus 62

St. Pius X 74, Chamblee 53

Sumter County 67, Upson-Lee 46

Swainsboro 53, Bacon County 51

Thomasville 67, Cook 34

Tift County 57, Camden County 50

Treutlen 70, Telfair County 67

Tri-Cities 59, Creekside 51

Troup County 74, Jordan 56

Valdosta 77, Northside-Warner Robins 47

Walton 53, Harrison 34

Warner Robins 56, Ware County 44

West Forsyth 51, South Forsyth 49

Westlake 49, North Atlanta 36

Wheeler 76, Allatoona 69

Woodward Academy 61, Forest Park 50

Cedartown 55, Heritage-Catoosa 32

Darlington 65, Walker 45

Eagle’s Landing 65, Jones County 39

East Hall 69, Flowery Branch 53

Greenforest 68, W.D. Mohammed 39

Heritage-Conyers 69, Rockdale County 63

Hillgrove 68, North Cobb 57

Kell 78, Osborne 69

Lithonia 44, Southwest DeKalb 32

Marist 58, Hapeville Charter 49

Mays 60, Stephenson 41

Norcross 82, Meadowcreek 61

Northview 62, Stone Mountain 51

Pace Academy 84, Towers 23

Shaw 77, Columbus 67

South Atlanta 55, Therrell 50

Southwest Atlanta Christian 69, Landmark Christian 51

Vidalia 66, Jeff Davis 44

Westover 77, Cairo 61

Wheeler County 61, East Laurens 56

Girls

Alpharetta 72, Milton 44

Bradwell Institute 56, Statesboro 45

Calhoun 74, Cartersville 27

Cambridge 56, Chattahoochee 37

Campbell 58, McEachern 42

Carrollton 56, Paulding County 26

Cherokee 57, Woodstock 53

Cherokee Bluff 64, West Hall 16

Clinch County 53, Irwin County 51

Crawford County 75, Twiggs County 23

Darlington 52, Walker 11

Deerfield-Windsor 53, First Presbyterian 40

Duluth 47, Discovery 29

Dutchtown 48, Stockbridge 45

George Walton Academy 53, Loganville Christian 18

Gordon Central 47, Coosa 26

Hebron Christian 81, Mt. Vernon 51

Heritage-Catoosa 60, Cedartown 27

Jonesboro 54, Banneker 53

Lake Oconee Academy 54, Social Circle 29

Lowndes 49, Colquitt County 43

Lumpkin County 90, Gilmer 28

Monroe 50, Bainbridge 44

Mundy’s Mill 62, Drew 24

Pierce County 58, Brantley County 37

Pope 70, South Cobb 46

Sandy Creek 48, Salem 16

Screven County 68, Metter 27

Seminole County 55, Mitchell County 18

Shaw 63, Columbus 30

South Atlanta 38, Therrell 26

Sprayberry 80, Kennesaw Mountain 20

St. Pius X 40, Chamblee 20

Stone Mountain 64, Northview 35

Swainsboro 64, Bacon County 46

Telfair County 89, Treutlen 46

Thomas County Central 40, Dougherty 33

Thomasville 56, Cook 34

Valdosta 53, Northside-Warner Robins 44

Wayne County 52, Veterans 47

West Forsyth 45, South Forsyth 43

Westover 66, Cairo 18

