Top players by position: Georgia’s specialists among nation’s best

This is the last in a series of 10 feature articles that recognize the state’s best players by position. They are chosen based primarily on high school production, although college potential also is considered.

*Gabe Caison, Camden County, Sr.: Caison was 9-of-11 on field goals and 40-of-41 on extra points last season. He put 33 of 61 kickoffs in the end zone.

*Conner Deviney, Lovett, Jr.: Deviney was 9-of-11 on field goals with a long of 39 and 22-of-22 on extra points. He had 16 touchbacks. He’s the No. 11 junior kicker nationally, according to Kohl’s Kicking.

*Brett Fitzgerald, Colquitt County, Jr.: Fitzgerald made 13 of 14 field goal attempts with a long of 44 last season. He made MaxPreps’ preseason Junior All-America team this month. Brett’s brother, Ryan, is Florida State’s kicker.

*Keaton McNutt, East Coweta, Sr.: McNutt is the No. 4 long snapper nationally among seniors, according to Kohl’s Kicking, and No. 2 in Georgia. He also plays lacrosse. He committed to Auburn in June.

*Max Prozny, Starr’s Mill, Sr.: Prozny made eight of 10 field goal attempts last season with a long of 47. He put 25 of 41 kickoffs in the end zone and averaged 41.9 yards per punt. He’s the No. 18 senior place-kicker nationally, according to Kohl’s, and No. 1 in Georgia. Has a 4.0 GPA and offers from Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

*Arthur Richez, McIntosh, Sr.: Richez averaged 40.3 yards per punt and put 19 of 46 kickoffs into the end zone last season. He attempted only two field goals but made both. Richez is the No. 24 senior punting prospect nationally, according to Kohl’s.

*Carson Wilkie, Westminster, Sr.: Wilkie (5-10, 170) averaged 39.2 yards on 54 punts with 23 downed inside the 20, and 17 downed inside the 10 and only five touchbacks. “Opposing teams called him our most valuable player,” a Westminster coach said. He’s the No. 21 senior punter nationally, according to Kohl’s, and No. 1 in Georgia. Boston College, Miami of Ohio. Georgetown and others are recruiting him.

*Jay Williams, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.: Williams is the No. 3 long snapper nationally among seniors and No. 1 in Georgia, according to Kohl’s Kicking. He’s also a soccer goal-keeper. Williams has an offer from Memphis, and he’s been in recent contact with six major Division I programs.