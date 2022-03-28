Golf blog: Top girls to watch

Iris Cao, Lambert: She won the area tournament as a junior and has never finished worse than third for the team in any GHSA event. She tied for 10th to help Lambert win the National High School Golf Association’s championship at Pinehurst. She finished third at the Parkview Invitational. Cao will play golf next year at Dartmouth.

Kate Barber, Frederica Academy: Another powerhouse freshman who emerged at the 2019 Drive, Chip and Putt nationals, where she finished third. Barber has won the Doral Publix Junior National and the Junior Honda Classic. Last year she tied for sixth at the Georgia Girls Championship and teamed up with classmate Jack Roberts to win the GSGA Mixed Team Championship. She is ranked No. 13 on the Peggy Kirk Bell Tour.

Reagan Southerland, Holy Innocents’: The junior won the Class A Private championship last season, claiming first place by four shots. She had a big week at the Georgia Women’s Amateur, finishing in a tie for seventh place, and tied for 10th at the Georgia Girls Championship.

Mary Miller, Savannah Christian: She’s only a sophomore but has been making a name for herself since qualifying for the National Drive, Chip and Putt competition when she was a kid. Miller finished second at the Class A Private championship last season and finished ninth at the Georgia Girls Championship.

Katherine Cook, Brookwood Academy: The senior had a big week at the Georgia Women’s Amateur, where she tied for third with Clemson’s Ivy Shepherd. She finished 13th at the Georgia Girls Championship. Cook has signed with Florida State.

Mia Sessa, Augusta Prep: The senior has five wins on the Southeastern Junior Tour and has nine top-10 finishes on the AJGA circuit. She has won two region championships and two GISA state titles. Sessa has a 4.3 grade-point average and will play golf at Yale.

Athena Yoo, Lambert: Only a freshman, but capable of playing No. 1 at many other schools. She won her first high school event at the NAJG and posted the only under-par round in the field. She is ranked No. 320 in the AJGA and No. 121 in the Peggy Kirk Bell Golf Tour Nationals.