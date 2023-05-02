Golf blog: PAC’s Baker shoots unreal 61; Walton wins Peek Invitational

Prince Avenue Christian senior Will Baker is getting a lot of well-deserved national love after shooting a 61, a score that includes a hole-in-one on a par-4.
Baker, who has signed with Clemson, shot 10-under par at Lane Creek Golf Club in Bishop at the Class A Division I Area 4 tournament.
The albatross came at the 323-yard fourth hole. Despite having a pond near the front of the green, Baker pulled a driver, cleared the green and watched it roll into the hole. He finished the round with nine birdies and two bogeys.
Oh, yeah, he was medalist.
Prince Avenue also counted a 71 from Maddox Drake, a 76 from Brantley Parramore and a 79 from James Douglas. The Wolverines are on pace to win their third straight state championship.
Walton wins Billy Peek Invitational
Walton’s strong final round gave the Raiders the push they needed to pass first-round leader Lambert and win the Billy Peek Invitational at Brookstone Golf and Country Club.
Walton, led by medalist Thomas Freeland, shot 21-over 597 and bested Lambert by four shots. Gainesville finished third at 604 and Harrison was fourth at 606.
Walton also count Brooks Leingang (T5, 5 over), Chase Finch (T14, 8 over), Patrick Delaney (T18,10 over), Samuel Gomeyac (T23, 11 over) and Charlie Holloway (T26, 12 over).
Lambert’s Andy Cruz was solo fourth at 3 over and teammate Michael Lee tied for fifth at 5 over. The Longhorns also counted Evan Kim (T14, 8 over), Nick Schwendiman (17th, 9 over) and Dazhuang Li (T44, 19 over).
Other individuals in the top team were Bryant Vail of North Paulding (second, 1 over), Kaiden Drum of Harrison (third, 3 over), Shay Mangatat of Gainesville (T5, 5 over), Matthew Render of Harrison (T8, 6 over), Brigham Ralston (T8, 6 over), Rhett Smith of Lake Oconee Academy (T8, 6 over) and Brody Tidwell of Cartersville (T8, 6 over).
The event was conducted by the Georgia PGA.
