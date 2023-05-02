Golf blog: PAC’s Baker shoots unreal 61; Walton wins Peek Invitational

Walton wins Billy Peek Invitational

Walton’s strong final round gave the Raiders the push they needed to pass first-round leader Lambert and win the Billy Peek Invitational at Brookstone Golf and Country Club.

Walton, led by medalist Thomas Freeland, shot 21-over 597 and bested Lambert by four shots. Gainesville finished third at 604 and Harrison was fourth at 606.

Walton also count Brooks Leingang (T5, 5 over), Chase Finch (T14, 8 over), Patrick Delaney (T18,10 over), Samuel Gomeyac (T23, 11 over) and Charlie Holloway (T26, 12 over).

Lambert’s Andy Cruz was solo fourth at 3 over and teammate Michael Lee tied for fifth at 5 over. The Longhorns also counted Evan Kim (T14, 8 over), Nick Schwendiman (17th, 9 over) and Dazhuang Li (T44, 19 over).

Other individuals in the top team were Bryant Vail of North Paulding (second, 1 over), Kaiden Drum of Harrison (third, 3 over), Shay Mangatat of Gainesville (T5, 5 over), Matthew Render of Harrison (T8, 6 over), Brigham Ralston (T8, 6 over), Rhett Smith of Lake Oconee Academy (T8, 6 over) and Brody Tidwell of Cartersville (T8, 6 over).

The event was conducted by the Georgia PGA.