Golf blog: Dunwoody boys, Chamblee girls win DeKalb County titles

Dunwoody shot a 157 and scored an 11-shot win over Lakeside, followed by Druid Hills (182), Chamblee (183) and Southwest DeKalb (206). The Wildcats have won 13 of the last 14 championships and were co-champions with Arabia Mountain in 2014.

Dunwoody had the top three scorers, with Bradley Stone taking medalist honors with a 76. Braeden Rice, last year’s champion, was second at 81. Caden Smith tied with Lakeside’s Aidan Tuttle tied for third at 83. Dunwoody also counted an 84 from Joey Wirka.