BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 killed in multivehicle wreck on I-75 North in Marietta
X

Golf blog: Dunwoody boys, Chamblee girls win DeKalb County titles

Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athletics

Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athletics

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

The Dunwoody boys and Chamblee girls were repeat winners at the DeKalb County Golf Championships at Mystery Valley Golf Club.

Dunwoody shot a 157 and scored an 11-shot win over Lakeside, followed by Druid Hills (182), Chamblee (183) and Southwest DeKalb (206). The Wildcats have won 13 of the last 14 championships and were co-champions with Arabia Mountain in 2014.

Dunwoody had the top three scorers, with Bradley Stone taking medalist honors with a 76. Braeden Rice, last year’s champion, was second at 81. Caden Smith tied with Lakeside’s Aidan Tuttle tied for third at 83. Dunwoody also counted an 84 from Joey Wirka.

Lakeside’s Ross Raudebauch shot 85 and Ethan Quitman of Southwest DeKalb shot 86.

Rain stopped the girls tournament, limiting it to nine holes, with Chamblee posting a 160, six shots better than Dunwoody. Lakeside was third at 175.

The girls medalist was Catherine Hanson of Chamblee, who shot 48 and defeated teammate Sophie Li by four shots.

Dunwoody had three players in the top five: Amelia Mutert with a 53, Cora Webster with a 56 and Lauren Garber with a 57. Lakeside was led by Laney Jackson’s 57.

There were 24 participants in the Skills Challenge. King’s Kaitlan Powell scored 160 points in the four events in the contest. King’s Sakhari Mathews and Columbia’s Chrisicia Strose tied for second with 150 points.

Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athletics

Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athletics

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech’s Kaleb Edwards to medically retire12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Is Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential NFL bust?

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring game

Credit: AP

Skoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle

Credit: AP

Skoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle

Credit: AP

After dealing with hamstring strain, Max Fried will start for Braves on Monday in San...
The Latest

Credit: Cecil Copeland

Track and Field Blog: Westlake girls, Shiloh boys shine at Christian Coleman Invitational
14h ago
Elite field vying for GHSA slow-pitch softball championship
15h ago
GHSA Gymnastics Championship Preview
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Lane Bros. Photo Archive

Why did they chop the ‘last mansion’ on Peachtree into pieces?
18h ago
Deadly Alabama shooting underscores grim link between guns, youths in America
19h ago
High school football player among 4 killed in Alabama shooting
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top