Golf blog: Dunwoody boys, Chamblee girls win DeKalb County titles

The Dunwoody boys and Chamblee girls were repeat winners at the DeKalb County Golf Championships at Mystery Valley Golf Club.
Dunwoody shot a 157 and scored an 11-shot win over Lakeside, followed by Druid Hills (182), Chamblee (183) and Southwest DeKalb (206). The Wildcats have won 13 of the last 14 championships and were co-champions with Arabia Mountain in 2014.
Dunwoody had the top three scorers, with Bradley Stone taking medalist honors with a 76. Braeden Rice, last year’s champion, was second at 81. Caden Smith tied with Lakeside’s Aidan Tuttle tied for third at 83. Dunwoody also counted an 84 from Joey Wirka.
Lakeside’s Ross Raudebauch shot 85 and Ethan Quitman of Southwest DeKalb shot 86.
Rain stopped the girls tournament, limiting it to nine holes, with Chamblee posting a 160, six shots better than Dunwoody. Lakeside was third at 175.
The girls medalist was Catherine Hanson of Chamblee, who shot 48 and defeated teammate Sophie Li by four shots.
Dunwoody had three players in the top five: Amelia Mutert with a 53, Cora Webster with a 56 and Lauren Garber with a 57. Lakeside was led by Laney Jackson’s 57.
There were 24 participants in the Skills Challenge. King’s Kaitlan Powell scored 160 points in the four events in the contest. King’s Sakhari Mathews and Columbia’s Chrisicia Strose tied for second with 150 points.
Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athletics
Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athletics
About the Author