GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship Preview

Class 6A’s dual saw Buford outscore Creekview 46-17 in the finals. The victory gives Buford an opportunity to sweep titles for the third time since 2017. This is Buford’s first year competing in Class 6A and there will be plenty of experienced programs stacking the field. North Atlanta qualified wrestlers in all 14 weight classes and Valdosta will have 13 wrestlers. Additionally, Alexander, Richmond Hill, Coffee, Creekview and Lee County qualified a dozen wrestlers and Pope will have wrestlers competing in 10 weight classes.

Class 5A was also significantly restructured in the latest reclassification cycle and the depth of contenders makes this classification one of the most intriguing fields to watch this weekend. Woodward Academy emerged victorious in the duals with its 47-24 win over Cass and will have 14 wrestlers heading to Macon where they will look to claim a third-straight traditional championship after racking up back-to-back titles in Class 4A the previous two years. Woodland-Cartersville has won the last two 5A traditional titles and will have 14 wrestlers. This could set up a battle between reigning champions as Woodland and Woodward now occupy the same classification. Also, Coffee and Southwest DeKalb qualified 13 wrestlers and Ola, Ware County, Villa Rica and St. Pius each qualified a dozen wrestlers.