GHSA playoff basketball recaps: First Round

Class 7A

Girls: North Gwinnett 60, West Forsyth 53

Two players scored in double-figures to lead North Gwinnett past West Forsyth. Junior guard Caroline Beavin led North Gwinnett with 26 points, Weslee Istone-Haupt added eight points and Sydney Woyce added eight points for the Bulldogs.

Girls: Carrollton 49, Hillgrove 41

Carrollton trailed 15-7 after the first quarter but took the 25-22 lead at half after an 18-7 run in the second quarter. The Trojans extended the lead to 37-29 entering the fourth quarter and held on for the victory. Carrollton will travel to Lowndes in the second round.

Girls: Buford 66, Wheeler 21

Buford senior guard and Ohio State-signee Ava Watson made history in the team’s victory against Wheeler, becoming the first player to score 2,000 points for the Wolves. Buford will play against North Gwinnett in the second round.

Girls: Cherokee 72, Central Gwinnett 52

Cherokee enjoyed a 19-13 lead after the first quarter and extended the lead to 39-27 at the half. Central Gwinnett narrowed the lead with a 12-11 run in the third quarter. Toni Warren led with 21 points, Riley Simmons scored 17 points and Alex Whitecliffe finished with 14 points for Cherokee.

Class 6A

Girls: Sequoyah 51, Lassiter 35

A 16-point effort in the third quarter helped Sequoyah to an insurmountable advantage against Lassiter. The Chiefs led 13-8 after the first quarter and 22-16 at the half before the 16-7 run in the third quarter. Sequoyah outscored Lassiter 13-12 in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Carly Bass led with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals, Milanni Abdus-Salaam scored seven points with eight rebounds, three steals and two assists, Sayler Davis had six points with three assists and Natalie Pollard added six points with two rebounds for Sequoyah.

Girls: Veterans 63, Lakeside-Dekalb 41

Veterans led 15-7 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 31-16 at the half on the way to victory against Lakeside-DeKalb. Through three quarters, the Warhawks held Lakeside to just 23 points. The Vikings outscored Veterans 18-14 in the fourth quarter, but the game was out of reach. Gabby Minus led Veterans with 25 points and Desteyn Seaton and Nariah Nelson each scored 11 points for the Warhawks. Veterans will travel to Brunswick in the second round.

Girls: Brunswick 50, Mundy’s Mill 19

Brunswick outscored Mundy’s Mill 10-0 in the first quarter and led 17-11 at the half. In the third quarter, the Pirates built a 33-13 lead after a 16-2 run and put the game away with a 17-6 effort in the fourth quarter.

Girls: North Forsyth 49, Alexander 16

The Raiders remained flawless on the season after a romp of Alexander. Lindsey Pirkle led with 10 points and 10 rebounds and London Weaver scored 13 points with four rebounds.

Girls: River Ridge 57, Blessed Trinity 45

River Ridge trailed 16-15 entering the second quarter, a rarity for the Knights in the midst of the program’s 16-game winning streak. But the team rallied to advance behind a 22-point effort – including nine three-pointers -- from freshman Finley Parker, who added nine rebounds. Kayle Cleavland added 13 points and Sophia Pearl scored 11 points for the Knights.

Girls: South Paulding 58, Habersham Central 29

Three players scored in double-figures for South Paulding led by Lana Vandyke, who scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Chloe Vandyke added 11 points with eight rebounds and three assists and Lindsey Henry scored 11 points with 10 rebounds.

Girls: Glynn Academy 63, Morrow 59

Glynn Academy trailed 13-11 after the first quarter but used a 20-14 effort in the second quarter to lead 31-27 at the half. The team extended the margin to 50-41 entering the fourth quarter before outlasting an 18-13 run from Morrow to secure the victory.

Girls: Rome 37, Sprayberry 32

Nursing a narrow 28-26 lead, Rome outscored Sprayberry 9-6 in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Rome led 11-9 at the half, that is not a typo, before each team scored 17 points in the third quarter to give the Wolves a 28-26 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Class 5A

Girls: Luella 55, Walnut Grove 51

Kayla Williams scored 18 points with 13 rebounds, two block and two steals to lead Luella. Miliani Smith scored 18 points with five rebounds, two steals and two assists and Angels Thomas tallied 13 points with three rebounds and three steals. Kameah Hill finished with six points but had 11 rebounds and two steals.

Girls: Union Grove 65, Northgate 50

Union Grove led 25-15 after the first quarter and 34-22 at the half before outlasting a 19-16 Northgate run in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Jordan Brooks scored 20 points, Nala Franklin added 13 points and Mariah Miller finished with 12 points to lead Union Grove.

Girls: Jackson-Atlanta 80, Flowery Branch 27

Cayden Cornish led the Jaguars with 15 points, four steals and two rebounds, Shakira Gresham tallied 10 points with two steals and two assists and Kennedie Cooper added eight points, five steals, three assists and two rebounds for Jackson-Atlanta.

Girls: Greater Atlanta Christian 58, Calhoun 46

Myla Benton scored 20 points with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals to lead GAC into the second round. Asia Johnson added 19 points with eight steals and Cobi Obi finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Sydney Lucas tallied nine points, all three-pointers, for the Spartans.

Girls: Dalton 55, Northview 32

BB Bates scored 16 points, Emma Hefner added 11 points with eight rebounds, three assists and a steal while Kemara Washington finished with 10 points to lead the Catamounts into the second round.

Girls: Midtown 60, Loganville 33

Cate Barton scored 12 points with 15 rebounds, Sinclair Richman finished with 12 points and three steals and Devin Bockman added 11 points with eight rebounds. Haiiley Wortman scored nine points with nine rebounds and Alexia Davis had nine points for Midtown.

Boys: Hiram 72, Kell 68

Chase Tyler scored 34 points, Jaiden Mann added 16 points and five rebounds and Ryan Williams scored 15 points to lead Hiram into the second round.

Class 4A

Girls: Starr’s Mill 66, Westover 34

Starr’s Mill used a dominant performance to defeat Westover. After a back-and-forth first quarter that saw Starr’s Mill take only a 17-13 lead into the second quarter. However, the second quarter was very different with the Panthers playing amazing defense, holding Westover to only seven points while scoring 21 of their own, taking a 38-20 lead into the half. The third quarter was more of the same, with Starr’s Mill outscoring Westover 23-9 before slowing down in the fourth, winning 66-34.

Girls: Southwest DeKalb 71 Northwest Whitfield 68

Southwest DeKalb won a thriller over third seeded Northwest Whitfield. The game started out close from the beginning, with the Panthers leading Northwest Whitfield 17-15 at the end of the first quarter. The Bruins got hot from three in the first half, led by Kennedy Baker who had 12 points and three 3-pointers in the first half. Northwest Whitfield seemingly took control of the game in the third quarter, finishing the period up 52-46. However, the Panthers rallied in the fourth sparked by Janiyah McKoy’s nine points, two steals, and two assists. Southwest DeKalb fought back to win 71-68.

Girls: Burke County 41 West Laurens 40

Burke County escaped an upset minded West Laurens team with a last second shot that gave the Bears the win. The first quarter saw the Bears dominate, jumping out to a 9-1 lead and not allowing a West Laurens field goal, keeping a nine-point lead until the half. The Raiders would cut the lead to six by the end of the third before tying the game with 4:32 remaining. Down by one with 20.4 seconds remaining, the Bears scored a tough layup with 13 seconds left, giving them the 41-40 victory.

Class 3A

Girls: Wesleyan 72, Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe 45

Eva Garabadian led the Wolves with 22 points, three rebounds and a steal while Bryanna Preston scored 17 points with five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Chit-Chat Wright finished with 17 points, six assists and two steals and Johanna Potter scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and two assists to lead Wesleyan.

Girls: White County 70, Ringgold 38

Emma Lightsey tallied 16 points, Mya Yeh had 13 points, Kylie Watkins finished with 12 points, Aaliyah Anderson made 11 points and Zoe Burkett scored 10 points to lead White County.

Girls: Morgan County 49, Dougherty 41

Jaden Young scored 18 points, Cydney Burke added nine points, Kymora Smith finished with eight points and Madison Holcomb had seven pints to lead Morgan County past Dougherty.

Girls: Oconee County 53, Sandy Creek 40

Julie Azeltine led Oconee County with 17 points, Sadie Hale had 13 points and Eliza Oechsle finished with nine points to lead Oconee County.

Girls: Carver-Columbus 88, Harlem 25

Jazmin Thornton led Carver with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Class 2A

Girls: Banks County 73 McNair 17

Banks County dominated fourth seeded McNair from start to finish to advance to the second round. Banks County came out of the gates hot, starting the contest with a 16-2 run and finishing the first quarter leading 29-8. The Leopards would take that same ferocity into the second quarter, outscoring McNair 20-2. Banks County wouldn’t slow down for the rest of the game, winning 73-17.

Girls: Mount Paran 76 Rockmart 29

Mount Paran showed why they are the top ranked team in 2A with a beatdown of Rockmart. Mount Paran dominated from the start, going on a 35-0 run to begin the game, a run that lasted until 6:03 left in the second quarter. The Eagles would finish the half leading by a score of 49-8. They extended the lead even more in the second half, finishing with a 76-29 win.

Class A Division I

Girls: Temple 79 Brooks Co. 56

Temple used a big fourth quarter to pull away and upset higher-seeded Brooks County. Both teams battled through the first two quarters taking a close game late into the second. Trailing by two late in the second quarter, the Trojans’ Armoni Frasier hit a buzzer beating 3-pointer as time expired giving Brooks County a 31-30 lead heading into the break. After a back-and-forth start to the third, Temple led 40-41 with less than two minutes left in the third quarter. The Tigers used a 20-5 run to end the third and start the fourth to pull away before defeating Brooks County 79-56.

Girls: Dublin 51 Metter 37

Dublin upset second seeded Metter as they led from start to finish in their first-round matchup. Dublin started with three 3-pointers, jumping out to a nine-point lead early in the first quarter. Metter would answer, cutting the lead to three by the end of the first, trailing 13-10. After trading two point field goals, Dublin outclassed Metter in the second quarter, going on a 13-6 run to end the half, leading 28-18 at the break. The Fighting Irish would keep a double-digit lead for the rest of the game, defeating Metter 51-37.

Class A Division II

