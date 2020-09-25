Football, Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday

Football
Jordan 18, Spencer 8
Northside-Columbus 24, Shaw 22
Softball
Bleckley County 6, Lamar County 2
Bryan County 1, Emanuel County Institute 0
Charlton County 11, Echols County 3
Colquitt County 1, Lowndes 0
Crisp County 16, Americus-Sumter 0
Evans 15, Lakeside-Evans 1
Glascock County 7, Jefferson County 0
Harlem 6, Briarwood Academy 5
Hart County 5, Franklin County 2
Jeff Davis 3, Vidalia 2
Lanier County 15, Irwin County 1
New Hampstead 21, Windsor Forest 3
Oglethorpe County 18, Westside-Augusta 4
Pace Academy 16, Coretta Scott King 1
Toombs County 8, Swainsboro 6
Wilcox County 13, Dublin 0
Volleyball
Apalachee 3, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Athens Academy 2, Prince Avenue 0
Banneker 2, Douglass 0
Brooks County 2, Cook 1
Calhoun 2, LaFayette 1
Calhoun 2, Temple 0
Callaway 2, Model 1
Cartersville 3, Armuchee 0
Centennial 2, North Springs 0
Centennial 2, Villa Rica 0
Central-Phenix City A.L. 3, Shaw 0
Chapel Hill 2, Alexander 0
Chattooga 2, Morris Innovative 0
Dacula 2, Providence Christian 0
Dacula 2, South Gwinnett 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Eagle’s Landing 0
First Presbyterian 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0
Glynn Academy 2, St. Vincents 1
Gordon Lee 2, Christian Heritage 0
Greenbrier 3, Loganville 2
Haralson County 2, Callaway 0
Harris County 2, Heard County 0
Harris County 2, Troup County 0
Hebron Christian 2, Duluth 0
Hebron Christian 2, Parkview 1
Hebron Christian 2, Shiloh 0
Islands 2, Johnson-Savannah 0
Islands 2, Savannah Classical Academy 0
Jackson County 3, Walnut Grove 1
Jefferson 2, Flowery Branch 0
Jefferson 2, Madison County 0
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Roswell 1
Lake Oconee Academy 2, Elbert County 0
Lake Oconee Academy 2, Putnam County 0
Lovett 2, Galloway School 0
Model 2, Haralson County 0
Mt. Paran Christian 2, Galloway School 0
Mt. Paran Christian 2, Lovett 0
North Cobb Christian 3, Walker 2
North Gwinnett 2, Archer 0
North Gwinnett 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 0
North Oconee 2, East Hall 0
North Oconee 2, Monroe Area 0
North Springs 2, Villa Rica 0
Oconee County 2, West Hall 0
Parkview 2, Shiloh 0
Richmond Academy 2, Cross Creek 0
Savannah 3, Jenkins 1
St. Anne Pacelli 2, Kendrick 0
Thomasville 2, Cook 0
Union County 2, Oglethorpe County 0
Westminster 3, Lassiter 0
