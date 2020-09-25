X

Football, Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Football

Jordan 18, Spencer 8

Northside-Columbus 24, Shaw 22

Softball

Bleckley County 6, Lamar County 2

Bryan County 1, Emanuel County Institute 0

Charlton County 11, Echols County 3

Colquitt County 1, Lowndes 0

Crisp County 16, Americus-Sumter 0

Evans 15, Lakeside-Evans 1

Glascock County 7, Jefferson County 0

Harlem 6, Briarwood Academy 5

Hart County 5, Franklin County 2

Jeff Davis 3, Vidalia 2

Lanier County 15, Irwin County 1

New Hampstead 21, Windsor Forest 3

Oglethorpe County 18, Westside-Augusta 4

Pace Academy 16, Coretta Scott King 1

Toombs County 8, Swainsboro 6

Wilcox County 13, Dublin 0

Volleyball

Apalachee 3, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Athens Academy 2, Prince Avenue 0

Banneker 2, Douglass 0

Brooks County 2, Cook 1

Calhoun 2, LaFayette 1

Calhoun 2, Temple 0

Callaway 2, Model 1

Cartersville 3, Armuchee 0

Centennial 2, North Springs 0

Centennial 2, Villa Rica 0

Central-Phenix City A.L. 3, Shaw 0

Chapel Hill 2, Alexander 0

Chattooga 2, Morris Innovative 0

Dacula 2, Providence Christian 0

Dacula 2, South Gwinnett 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Eagle’s Landing 0

First Presbyterian 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0

Glynn Academy 2, St. Vincents 1

Gordon Lee 2, Christian Heritage 0

Greenbrier 3, Loganville 2

Haralson County 2, Callaway 0

Harris County 2, Heard County 0

Harris County 2, Troup County 0

Hebron Christian 2, Duluth 0

Hebron Christian 2, Parkview 1

Hebron Christian 2, Shiloh 0

Islands 2, Johnson-Savannah 0

Islands 2, Savannah Classical Academy 0

Jackson County 3, Walnut Grove 1

Jefferson 2, Flowery Branch 0

Jefferson 2, Madison County 0

Kennesaw Mountain 3, Roswell 1

Lake Oconee Academy 2, Elbert County 0

Lake Oconee Academy 2, Putnam County 0

Lovett 2, Galloway School 0

Model 2, Haralson County 0

Mt. Paran Christian 2, Galloway School 0

Mt. Paran Christian 2, Lovett 0

North Cobb Christian 3, Walker 2

North Gwinnett 2, Archer 0

North Gwinnett 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 0

North Oconee 2, East Hall 0

North Oconee 2, Monroe Area 0

North Springs 2, Villa Rica 0

Oconee County 2, West Hall 0

Parkview 2, Shiloh 0

Richmond Academy 2, Cross Creek 0

Savannah 3, Jenkins 1

St. Anne Pacelli 2, Kendrick 0

Thomasville 2, Cook 0

Union County 2, Oglethorpe County 0

Westminster 3, Lassiter 0

