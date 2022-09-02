ajc logo
X

Football, Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Football

Columbia 20, Washington 0

Jenkins County 35, East Laurens 7

Lakeside-DeKalb 24, Forest Park 20

Landmark Christian 7, Lithonia 6

Mt. Zion, Carroll 58, Jordan 0

Portal 28, Robert Toombs Christian Academy 23

Southwest DeKalb 50, Decatur 27

Tri-Cities 22, Redan 8

Washington-Wilkes 41, Glenn Hills 0

Softball

Buford 15, Central Gwinnett 0

Central-Carroll 12, Cedartown 0

Chapel Hill 21, Tri-Cities 0

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, Gordon Lee 2

Mays 20, Banneker 0

North Cobb Christian 8, Walker 5

Pepperell 2, Chattooga 0

Rockdale County 23, Morrow 4

Temple 10, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 3

Thomson 17, Laney 0

Winder-Barrow 8, Jefferson 6

Volleyball

Blessed Trinity 3, Sprayberry 0

Bremen 2, Rockmart 0

Brooks County 2, Randolph-Clay 0

Brooks County 2, Stewart County 0

Cartersville 2, Sonoraville 0

Central-Carroll 3, East Paulding 0

Cherokee Bluff 2, Lumpkin County 0

Colquitt County 2, Community Christian School, GA 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Dutchtown 0

Galloway School 3, Druid Hills 0

Glynn Academy 2, Brunswick 0

Grayson 2, George Walton Academy 1

Harlem 2, Salem 0

Heritage-Newnan 3, St. Anne Pacelli 0

Hillgrove 2, Centennial 0

Hillgrove 2, West Forsyth 0

Jackson County 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Jackson County 2, Monroe Area 0

Jackson-Atlanta 2, Alexander 1

Jackson-Atlanta 2, South Paulding 0

Jefferson 2, Crescent, SC 0

Jefferson 2, Hart County 1

Kell 2, Calhoun 1

Landmark Christian 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0

Morgan County 2, Harlem 0

Morrow 2, Banneker 0

Morrow 2, Riverdale 1

Mt. de Sales 2, Peach County 0

Mt. de Sales 2, Sumter County 0

North Gwinnett 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 0

North Gwinnett 2, Parkview 0

Northeast-Macon 2, Rutland 0

Quitman County 2, Early County 0

Rockmart 2, Heard County 1

Seckinger 2, Commerce 0

Sequoyah 3, Creekview 0

Southwest 2, Northeast-Macon 1

Toombs County 2, Bryan County 0

Toombs County 2, New Hampstead 0

Wesleyan 3, Northview 0

West Forsyth 2, Hillgrove 0

White County 2, Seckinger 0

Whitewater 2, Carrollton 0

Whitewater 2, Oak Mountain Academy 0

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
Geoff Collins promised more. Georgia Tech has delivered less
Weekend Predictions: Big wins for Georgia over Oregon, Clemson over Tech
9h ago
Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
3h ago
Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts
2h ago
Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts
2h ago
Selectivity leads Georgia Tech grad Graham Neff to dream job as Clemson AD
8h ago
The Latest
Class A Blog: Rabun vs. Adairsville, Prince Avenue vs. Athens Academy highlight weekend...
6h ago
Class 7A blog: 5 games that might reveal contenders
7h ago
Class 4A Blog: Cross-region battles headline Week 3 slate
7h ago
Featured
Surprising Facts You May Not Have Known About Labor Day

Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
14h ago
Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
3h ago
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top