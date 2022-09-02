Football, Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday

Football
Columbia 20, Washington 0
Jenkins County 35, East Laurens 7
Lakeside-DeKalb 24, Forest Park 20
Landmark Christian 7, Lithonia 6
Mt. Zion, Carroll 58, Jordan 0
Portal 28, Robert Toombs Christian Academy 23
Southwest DeKalb 50, Decatur 27
Tri-Cities 22, Redan 8
Washington-Wilkes 41, Glenn Hills 0
Softball
Buford 15, Central Gwinnett 0
Central-Carroll 12, Cedartown 0
Chapel Hill 21, Tri-Cities 0
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, Gordon Lee 2
Mays 20, Banneker 0
North Cobb Christian 8, Walker 5
Pepperell 2, Chattooga 0
Rockdale County 23, Morrow 4
Temple 10, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 3
Thomson 17, Laney 0
Winder-Barrow 8, Jefferson 6
Volleyball
Blessed Trinity 3, Sprayberry 0
Bremen 2, Rockmart 0
Brooks County 2, Randolph-Clay 0
Brooks County 2, Stewart County 0
Cartersville 2, Sonoraville 0
Central-Carroll 3, East Paulding 0
Cherokee Bluff 2, Lumpkin County 0
Colquitt County 2, Community Christian School, GA 1
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Dutchtown 0
Galloway School 3, Druid Hills 0
Glynn Academy 2, Brunswick 0
Grayson 2, George Walton Academy 1
Harlem 2, Salem 0
Heritage-Newnan 3, St. Anne Pacelli 0
Hillgrove 2, Centennial 0
Hillgrove 2, West Forsyth 0
Jackson County 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Jackson County 2, Monroe Area 0
Jackson-Atlanta 2, Alexander 1
Jackson-Atlanta 2, South Paulding 0
Jefferson 2, Crescent, SC 0
Jefferson 2, Hart County 1
Kell 2, Calhoun 1
Landmark Christian 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0
Morgan County 2, Harlem 0
Morrow 2, Banneker 0
Morrow 2, Riverdale 1
Mt. de Sales 2, Peach County 0
Mt. de Sales 2, Sumter County 0
North Gwinnett 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 0
North Gwinnett 2, Parkview 0
Northeast-Macon 2, Rutland 0
Quitman County 2, Early County 0
Rockmart 2, Heard County 1
Seckinger 2, Commerce 0
Sequoyah 3, Creekview 0
Southwest 2, Northeast-Macon 1
Toombs County 2, Bryan County 0
Toombs County 2, New Hampstead 0
Wesleyan 3, Northview 0
West Forsyth 2, Hillgrove 0
White County 2, Seckinger 0
Whitewater 2, Carrollton 0
Whitewater 2, Oak Mountain Academy 0
About the Author