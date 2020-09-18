X

Football schedule for Week 3

ajc.com

High schools | 54 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Thursday

Johns Creek at Milton

Shiloh at Denmark

Friday

Camden County at Raines, FL.

Banneker at Colquitt County

Oakleaf, FL. at Lowndes

Berkmar at Campbell

Marietta at McEachern

East Coweta at Norcross

Mundy’s Mill at Pebblebrook

Newnan at Sandy Creek

North Cobb at Alpharetta

Hughes at Harrison

Brookwood at Walton

South Gwinnett at Central Gwinnett

Collins Hill at Grayson

Newton at Eastside

Parkview at North Gwinnett

Centennial at Roswell

Rome at Cherokee

Etowah at River Ridge

Creekview at Woodstock

South Forsyth at Dawson County

Gainesville at Flowery Branch

North Forsyth at Hapeville Charter

Meadowcreek at Lambert

Forsyth Central at Loganville

Alcovy at Duluth

Peachtree Ridge at Discovery

Dacula at Mill Creek

Lanier at Mountain View

Houston County at Coffee

Northside, Warner Robins at Howard

Crawford County at Lee County

Bainbridge at Valdosta

Benedictine at Brunswick

Wayne County at Richmond Hill

Appling County at South Effingham

Statesboro at Swainsboro

Glynn Academy at Winder-Barrow

Harlem at Evans

Lakeside, Evans at Greenbrier

Laney at Grovetown

Eagle’s Landing at Lovejoy

North Atlanta at Maynard Jackson

Creekside at Westlake

Jonesboro at Carrollton

Alexander at Cartersville

Dutchtown at Douglas County

Chapel Hill at Paulding County

Allatoona at Kennesaw Mountain

Forest Park at Osborne

Kell at Pope

Lassiter at South Cobb

Sprayberry at Wheeler

Northview at Chattahoochee

Cambridge at North Oconee

North Springs at Riverwood

Cass at Sequoyah

Carver, Atlanta at Buford

Jones County at Veterans

McIntosh at Fayette County

Upson-Lee at Harris County

Whitewater at Locust Grove

Spencer at Northside, Columbus

Griffin at Peach County

Starr’s Mill at Union Grove

Drew at Riverdale

Marist at Woodward Academy

Woodland, Stockbridge at McDonough

Ola at Spalding

Villa Rica at Christian Heritage

New Manchester at Hiram

Calhoun at Cedartown

Stephens County at Jackson County

West Hall at Johnson, Gainesville

Apalachee at Madison County

Clarke Central at Oconee County

Walnut Grove at Social Circle

Thomasville at Cairo

Thomas County Central at Wakulla, FL.

Hardaway at Callaway

Rutland at Luella

Dodge County at West Laurens

Southeast Whitfield at Gordon Central

Temple at Heritage, Ringgold

Northwest Whitfield at North Murray

Ringgold at Ridgeland

Pickens at White County

Franklin County at East Hall

Jefferson at Rabun County

Chestatee at Union County

Jeff Davis at Brantley County

Charlton County at Long County

Claxton at Pierce County

Americus-Sumter at Worth County

Lamar County at Jackson

Greene County at Mary Persons

Southeast Bulloch at Telfair County

Warren County at Hephzibah

Morgan County at Monroe Area

Thomson at Washington County

Cross Creek at Washington-Wilkes

Douglass at Wesleyan

Murray County at Gilmer

LaFayette at Gordon Lee

Chattooga at Sonoraville

Lumpkin County at Towns County

Hart County at North Hall

East Jackson at Banks County

Franklin County at East Hall

Berrien at Bacon County

Turner County at Fitzgerald

Irwin County at Cook

East Laurens at Bryan County

Vidalia at Emanuel County Institute

South Atlanta at Bleckley County

Putnam County at Monticello

Therrell at Northeast

Oglethorpe County at Athens Christian

Westside, Augusta at Lincoln County

Haralson County at Bowdon

Manchester at Heard County

Bremen at Pepperell

Washington at Lovett

Dade County at Cedar Bluff, AL.

Coosa at Lookout Valley, TN.

Trion at Model

Hebron Christian at Elbert County

Tattnall Square at ACE Charter

Atkinson County at Terrell County

First Presbyterian at Brookstone

Pataula Charter at Miller County

Randolph-Clay at Pacelli

Seminole County at Brookwood School

Deerfield-Windsor at Southland Academy

Loganville Christian at Strong Rock Christian

Stratford Academy at Westfield School

Landmark Christian at Mt. Zion, Carroll

North Cobb Christian at Whitefield Academy

Jenkins County at Aquinas

Frederica Academy at Calvary Day

Valwood School at Savannah Christian

Portal at Wheeler County

Wilcox County at Schley County

Montgomery County at Treutlen

Trinity Christian at Fellowship Christian

Johnson County at Wilkinson County

Greenville at Marion County

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian at Mt. Paran Christian

Providence Christian at Prince Avenue Christian

St. Francis at Darlington

Walker at Mt. Pisgah Christian

Augusta Prep at Glascock County

Commerce at Athens Academy

Saturday

North Clayton at Tri-Cities

Mays at Grady

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Blessed Trinity

About the Author

Score Atlanta

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.