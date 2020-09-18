Football schedule for Week 3

Thursday
Johns Creek at Milton
Shiloh at Denmark
Friday
Camden County at Raines, FL.
Banneker at Colquitt County
Oakleaf, FL. at Lowndes
Berkmar at Campbell
Marietta at McEachern
East Coweta at Norcross
Mundy’s Mill at Pebblebrook
Newnan at Sandy Creek
North Cobb at Alpharetta
Hughes at Harrison
Brookwood at Walton
South Gwinnett at Central Gwinnett
Collins Hill at Grayson
Newton at Eastside
Parkview at North Gwinnett
Centennial at Roswell
Rome at Cherokee
Etowah at River Ridge
Creekview at Woodstock
South Forsyth at Dawson County
Gainesville at Flowery Branch
North Forsyth at Hapeville Charter
Meadowcreek at Lambert
Forsyth Central at Loganville
Alcovy at Duluth
Peachtree Ridge at Discovery
Dacula at Mill Creek
Lanier at Mountain View
Houston County at Coffee
Northside, Warner Robins at Howard
Crawford County at Lee County
Bainbridge at Valdosta
Benedictine at Brunswick
Wayne County at Richmond Hill
Appling County at South Effingham
Statesboro at Swainsboro
Glynn Academy at Winder-Barrow
Harlem at Evans
Lakeside, Evans at Greenbrier
Laney at Grovetown
Eagle’s Landing at Lovejoy
North Atlanta at Maynard Jackson
Creekside at Westlake
Jonesboro at Carrollton
Alexander at Cartersville
Dutchtown at Douglas County
Chapel Hill at Paulding County
Allatoona at Kennesaw Mountain
Forest Park at Osborne
Kell at Pope
Lassiter at South Cobb
Sprayberry at Wheeler
Northview at Chattahoochee
Cambridge at North Oconee
North Springs at Riverwood
Cass at Sequoyah
Carver, Atlanta at Buford
Jones County at Veterans
McIntosh at Fayette County
Upson-Lee at Harris County
Whitewater at Locust Grove
Spencer at Northside, Columbus
Griffin at Peach County
Starr’s Mill at Union Grove
Drew at Riverdale
Marist at Woodward Academy
Woodland, Stockbridge at McDonough
Ola at Spalding
Villa Rica at Christian Heritage
New Manchester at Hiram
Calhoun at Cedartown
Stephens County at Jackson County
West Hall at Johnson, Gainesville
Apalachee at Madison County
Clarke Central at Oconee County
Walnut Grove at Social Circle
Thomasville at Cairo
Thomas County Central at Wakulla, FL.
Hardaway at Callaway
Rutland at Luella
Dodge County at West Laurens
Southeast Whitfield at Gordon Central
Temple at Heritage, Ringgold
Northwest Whitfield at North Murray
Ringgold at Ridgeland
Pickens at White County
Franklin County at East Hall
Jefferson at Rabun County
Chestatee at Union County
Jeff Davis at Brantley County
Charlton County at Long County
Claxton at Pierce County
Americus-Sumter at Worth County
Lamar County at Jackson
Greene County at Mary Persons
Southeast Bulloch at Telfair County
Warren County at Hephzibah
Morgan County at Monroe Area
Thomson at Washington County
Cross Creek at Washington-Wilkes
Douglass at Wesleyan
Murray County at Gilmer
LaFayette at Gordon Lee
Chattooga at Sonoraville
Lumpkin County at Towns County
Hart County at North Hall
East Jackson at Banks County
Franklin County at East Hall
Berrien at Bacon County
Turner County at Fitzgerald
Irwin County at Cook
East Laurens at Bryan County
Vidalia at Emanuel County Institute
South Atlanta at Bleckley County
Putnam County at Monticello
Therrell at Northeast
Oglethorpe County at Athens Christian
Westside, Augusta at Lincoln County
Haralson County at Bowdon
Manchester at Heard County
Bremen at Pepperell
Washington at Lovett
Dade County at Cedar Bluff, AL.
Coosa at Lookout Valley, TN.
Trion at Model
Hebron Christian at Elbert County
Tattnall Square at ACE Charter
Atkinson County at Terrell County
First Presbyterian at Brookstone
Pataula Charter at Miller County
Randolph-Clay at Pacelli
Seminole County at Brookwood School
Deerfield-Windsor at Southland Academy
Loganville Christian at Strong Rock Christian
Stratford Academy at Westfield School
Landmark Christian at Mt. Zion, Carroll
North Cobb Christian at Whitefield Academy
Jenkins County at Aquinas
Frederica Academy at Calvary Day
Valwood School at Savannah Christian
Portal at Wheeler County
Wilcox County at Schley County
Montgomery County at Treutlen
Trinity Christian at Fellowship Christian
Johnson County at Wilkinson County
Greenville at Marion County
Mt. Vernon Presbyterian at Mt. Paran Christian
Providence Christian at Prince Avenue Christian
St. Francis at Darlington
Walker at Mt. Pisgah Christian
Augusta Prep at Glascock County
Commerce at Athens Academy
Saturday
North Clayton at Tri-Cities
Mays at Grady
Eagle’s Landing Christian at Blessed Trinity
