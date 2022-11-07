BreakingNews
No charges in death of Georgia woman who fell from patrol car
ajc logo
X

Final Volleyball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
54 minutes ago

In Class 7A, pre-playoff No. 1 ranked Buford survived a five-set marathon over Lambert to win the state title. The Longhorns move up to No. 2 and North Gwinnett finishes at No. 3 after falling to Buford in the semifinals. Walton entered the playoffs No. 4 and finishes No. 4 after falling to Lambert 3-1 in the semifinals. Additionally, No. 5 Cherokee, No. 6 North Cobb and No. 7 Hillgrove did not shift. East Coweta moved up two spots to No. 10 and West Forsyth moved down to No. 9 ahead of No. 10 Denmark.

Pope replaces Sequoyah at No. 1 after its 3-2 win over Chiefs in the Class 6A finals. Glynn Academy finishes the season No. 10 and Marist finishes at No. 9. The Red Terrors replaced Woodward Academy after defeating them in the quarterfinals and Marist earned its spot in the poll after advancing to the quarterfinals and falling 3-2 to No. 6 Johns Creek.

In Class 5A, Greater Atlanta Christian maintained its spot at No. 1 with a 3-1 victory over Chattahoochee in the finals. Chattahoochee entered the playoffs No. 3 and replaced McIntosh at No. 2 after defeating the Chiefs 3-2 in the semifinals. Jefferson moved up a spot to No. 4 after defeating previous No. 4 Kell 3-1 in the Sweet 16 and the Longhorns fell to No. 5. Additionally, Locust Grove moved up to No. 8 and Statesboro joined the poll at No. 10 after its run to the quarterfinals.

Pace Academy closed out its sixth-straight state title over Lovett in Class 4A and tops the poll and Morgan County takes over No. 1 after defeating Oconee County in the Class 3A finals. Mt. Paran remains No. 1 in Class 2A after topping Landmark Christian in the finals and Tallulah Falls takes over No. 1 in Class A with its win over Mt. Bethel in the championship.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Lambert

3. North Gwinnett

4. Walton

5. Cherokee

6. North Cobb

7. Hillgrove

8. East Coweta

9. West Forsyth

10. Denmark

Class 6A

1. Pope

2. Sequoyah

3. St. Pius

4. North Forsyth

5. Alpharetta

6. Johns Creek

7. Allatoona

8. Newnan

9. Marist

10. Glynn Academy

Class 5A

1. Greater Atlanta Christian

2. Chattahoochee

3. McIntosh

4. Jefferson

5. Kell

6. Winder-Barrow

7. Greenbrier

8. Locust Grove

9. Northside-Columbus

10. Statesboro

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Lovett

3. Whitewater

4. Cherokee Bluff

5. Trinity Christian

6. Westminster

7. Heritage-Catoosa

8. Starr’s Mill

9. Sonoraville

10. North Hall

Class 3A

1. Morgan County

2. Oconee County

3. Sandy Creek

4. White County

5. Hebron Christian

6. Savannah Christian

7. Wesleyan

8. St. Vincent’s

9. LaFayette

10. Dawson County

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Landmark Christian

3. Athens Academy

4. Savannah Arts

5. North Cobb Christian

6. ELCA

7. Providence Christian

8. Elite Scholar’s Academy

9. ACE Charter

10. Fannin County

Class 1A

1. Tallulah Falls

2. Mt. Bethel

3. Mt. Vernon

4. Mt. Pisgah

5. Armuchee

6. Prince Avenue Christian

7. Galloway

8. Woodville-Thompkins

9. Dade County

10. Whitefield Academy

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

News is good on Georgia’s latest injury setback1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Road back to playoff wide, straight for Georgia Bulldogs
2h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

A lot of newness for Georgia basketball as season begins
9h ago

Credit: AP

3 Yellow Jackets honored as ACC players of the week
2h ago

Credit: AP

3 Yellow Jackets honored as ACC players of the week
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Rodney Howard eager to show offseason improvement
6h ago
The Latest

Class 2A blog: Playoff predictions
1h ago
Class 6A blog: Thomas County Central, Brunswick, Roswell win region titles
7h ago
Maxwell regular season summary
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
5h ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Election 2022: Get Out The Vote, an exclusive AJC series
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top