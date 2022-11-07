Final Volleyball Rankings

Pope replaces Sequoyah at No. 1 after its 3-2 win over Chiefs in the Class 6A finals. Glynn Academy finishes the season No. 10 and Marist finishes at No. 9. The Red Terrors replaced Woodward Academy after defeating them in the quarterfinals and Marist earned its spot in the poll after advancing to the quarterfinals and falling 3-2 to No. 6 Johns Creek.

In Class 5A, Greater Atlanta Christian maintained its spot at No. 1 with a 3-1 victory over Chattahoochee in the finals. Chattahoochee entered the playoffs No. 3 and replaced McIntosh at No. 2 after defeating the Chiefs 3-2 in the semifinals. Jefferson moved up a spot to No. 4 after defeating previous No. 4 Kell 3-1 in the Sweet 16 and the Longhorns fell to No. 5. Additionally, Locust Grove moved up to No. 8 and Statesboro joined the poll at No. 10 after its run to the quarterfinals.