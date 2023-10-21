Cook forfeits 5 games; 22-year playoff streak in danger

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By
1 hour ago
X

Cook’s football team lost an appeal to the GHSA on Friday over an ineligible player and must forfeit its first five victories, putting in jeopardy one of the state’s longest playoff streaks.

Cook, a south Georgia school in Region 1-2A, won its game Friday night against Dodge County 27-7, but that is now the Hornets’ lone victory. They are 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the region after forfeiting victories over Pelham, Brooks County, Sumter County, Berrien and Jeff Davis.

Cook hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2000. Only five schools have longer playoff streaks. They are Marist, Peach County, Eagle’s Landing Christian and Buford.

Cook has a feint chance of qualifying if it beats No. 6 Fitzgerald and Worth County over the final two regular-season games, but the path also would entail multiple other games not involving Cook to go the Hornets’ way.

Neither Cook nor the GHSA has stated the reason the player or players were ineligible. Typically they are transfer students who do not make legal moves into their new school district.

Cook posted the results of the appeal on its Facebook page:

“Georgia High School Association informed Cook High School that allegations were brought against the school concerning GHSA By-law 1.72 (D) Following the coach, 1.11 Eligibility, and 2.27 Failure to follow stated procedures. The school filed an appeal with the Georgia High School Association and met with an appeal committee Friday morning in Thomaston, GA. We received the decision of the appeal from GHSA this afternoon and the committee denied the appeal.

Unfortunately, we will have to forfeit our five wins and pay $750 in fines. We will notify the administration of those five schools of this situation and they will now be awarded wins with our forfeiture. The administration of Cook High School deeply regrets that this situation has occurred for the student involved, the team, our school, and our community. We are dedicated to adhering to GHSA regulations and bylaws. We are committed to ensuring that eligibility policies and procedures are followed. We look forward to finishing our season strong and supporting our student-athletes and coaches throughout the rest of the season.”

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Man accused of pointing gun at police fatally shot by Smyrna officers3h ago

ONLY ON AJC
TORPY: Schools get an ‘A’ for mediocrity: Where everyone is special
3h ago

Credit: Eric Stirgus

Georgia Gwinnett College chief of staff to leave for private sector job
7h ago

Week 10 high school football scoreboard: Big upset for Parkview
12h ago

Week 10 high school football scoreboard: Big upset for Parkview
12h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Getaway car found, but no sign of 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football scores from Week 10
11h ago
Archer 22, South Gwinnett 19
12h ago
Week 10 Friday night roundups
12h ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top