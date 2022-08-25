ajc logo
Class A Blog: Clinch County-Macon County tops ranked vs. ranked weekend

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
13 minutes ago

No. 6 Clinch County has played some big Class A games through the years, and Friday’s home game against fellow Division II No. 3 Macon County has to rank high on the list.

It’s one of five games among ranked programs this week in both divisions of Class A.

Clinch has never beaten the Bulldogs in seven attempts, beginning in 1970 when Macon County won 30-0. The Bulldogs beat Clinch in 1971, 1990, 1992 and 1996 before taking a break in the series prior to the last two seasons.

In 2020, Macon County edged Clinch 21-19 for the closest margin of victory in the series. Last season, the Bulldogs defeated Clinch 26-0. It’s worth noting that in last year’s game, Macon County was ranked No. 3 and Clinch No. 6, the same spots in the polls held by the programs this season.

The Maxwell projections favor Clinch, 21-17.

Last week, Macon County opened with a 35-30 loss to Division I No. 7 Whitefield Academy, and Clinch defeated Berrien 19-18.

Here are the other top games this weekend:

  • In Division I, No. 4 Swainsboro will travel to Class 2A No. 10 Washington County for the 38th edition of the dead-heat rivalry which dates to 1959. After victories in the last two seasons – 27-22 in 2020 and 22-21 last season – Washington County owns the lead in the series 19-18. Swainsboro defeated Metter 21-7 in its opener, and previously unranked Washington County entered the Class 2A poll this week at 0-0 following Fellowship Christian’s departure from the top 10.
  • An inter-division matchup between ranked programs will happen at Division II No. 4 Wilcox County, when it welcomes Bleckley County, the No. 6-ranked team from Division I. Bleckley County enters the game after a 33-6 victory against Dodge County last week. Wilcox lost its opener against Division I No. 8 (then No. 10) Lamar County, 48-35.
  • Two Division II ranked teams – No. 5 Charlton County and No. 7 Lincoln County – will travel to out-of-state opponents. Charlton will play at Yulee (Fla.), and Lincoln County will travel to McCormick (S.C). The two top-ranked programs – Prince Avenue Christian in Division I and Schley County in Division II – have off dates.

Class A Division I Top 10 Week 2 Schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0) Off.

2. (2) Brooks County (1-0) Friday vs. Wayne County

3. (3) Rabun County (1-0) Friday vs. Stephens County

4. (6) Swainsboro (1-0) Friday at Class 2A No. 10 Washington County

5. (4) Irwin County (0-1) Friday vs. Dooly County

6. (7) Bleckley County (1-0) Friday at Class A Division II No. 4 Wilcox County

7. (8) Whitefield Academy (1-0) Friday vs. Strong Rock Christian

8. (10) Lamar County (1-0) Friday at Upson-Lee

9. (5) Metter (0-1) Friday at Emanuel County Institute

10. (9) Darlington (1-0) Friday at Sonoraville

Class A Division II Top 10 Week 2 Schedule

1. (1) Schley County (1-0) Off.

2. (5) Bowdon (1-0) Friday vs. Central-Carroll

3. (2) Macon County (0-1) Friday at No. 6 Clinch County.

4. (3) Wilcox County (0-1) Friday vs. Class A Division I No. 6 Bleckley County

5. (7) Charlton County (1-0) Friday at Yulee, Fla.

6. (6) Clinch County (1-0) Friday vs. No. 3 Macon County

7. (8) Lincoln County (1-0) Friday at McCormick SC

8. (NR) Wheeler County (1-0) Friday at Toombs

9. (10) Johnson County (0-0) Thursday at Jenkins County

10. (NR) Washington-Wilkes (1-0) Off.

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
