Class 7A semifinals eliminate four top-25 national teams

It’s another reminder of this state’s depth in quality football programs, especially in the highest classification, and why it’s so hard for a Georgia team to win one of those national titles.

Camden County, unranked in Class 7A, defeated 16-point favorite Mill Creek, the defending champion and No. 1 team, 39-20 while making the longest road trip (333 miles one way) of any team Friday night. Mill Creek was riding a 20-game winning streak and held five top-10 national rankings.

Camden rushed 47 times for 371 yards. Jaden Dailey carried 15 times for 148 yards, Antonio Laws ran 15 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns, and Ja’Marley Riddle ran nine times for 77 yards.

Grayson beat three-point favorite Buford, the preseason No. 1 in Class 7A, 19-14. Buford, whose trio of five-star prospects included Georgia-committed quarterback Dylan Raiola, was in the top 25 of seven national polls.

Grayson sacked Raiola six times and held Buford to negative rushing yards.

Milton beat No. 3 Colquitt County, a 13-point favorite, 39-37. Colquitt came in unbeaten and ranked in the top 25 of eight national polls.

Debron Gatling had 10 receptions for 137 yards against Colquitt County. Luke Nickel was 20-of-32 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns, though intercepted twice.

Walton beat Carrollton 56-35 in a 7A game between consensus top-25 national teams. The computer Maxwell Ratings had Carrollton as a one-point favorite at home.

Jeremy Hecklinski was 22-of-24 passing for 366 yards and three touchdowns. Cameran Loyd had 105 yards receiving. Jordan Bride had 100. Makari Bodiford (Memphis) rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns.

For the semifinals, it’s Camden County at Walton and Milton at Grayson.