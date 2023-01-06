Class 7A blog: Closer look at top 5 boys basketball teams

1. Wheeler (8-4): The Wildcats have lost only to out-of-state teams. They’re playing in California on Saturday against Sierra Canyon, a top-50 team in national rankings from Chatsworth, Calif. Wheeler is led by point guard Isaiah Collier, a Southern Cal signee who is the nation’s consensus No. 1 recruit. Teammate Arrinten Page, also signed with USC, is a 6-9 center. Jelani Hamilton, a 6-6 guard, is signed with Iowa State. Wheeler is ranked No. 14 nationally this week in MaxPreps Xcellent 25.

2. Norcross (12-2): The defending champion Blue Devils also have lost only to out-of-state teams. That came in a tournament last month in Tennessee. Three regulars are back. Those are Samarion Bond, Mier Panoam and Michal Zhang. Bond is an uncommitted three-star prospect. Bilal Abdul-Rahman, an Alabama A&M commit. Mari Jordan, a Georgia signee, transferred in from Dacula. One of Norcross’ top players on the 2022 championship team, London Johnson, skipped his senior season to turn pro. He’s a member of the NBA G League Ignite team.