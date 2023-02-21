Class 6A blog: Grovetown boys, Lovejoy girls seek to defend state titles

First-round games continue Wednesday, with the second round to follow on Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a look at the tournament.

Girls

*The favorites: River Ridge (22-5), seeking its first state championship, is No. 1 heading into the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Last year, the Knights were knocked out by eventual champion Lovejoy 71-59 in the quarterfinals and finished as the No. 2-ranked team. If River Ridge falls short, look for one of the quartet from Region 3 to win the championship. No. 2 Rockdale County, No. 3 Lovejoy, No. 4 Woodward Academy and No. 7 Forest Park have been ranked among the top seven teams all season.

*Best first-round game – Forest Park at Marist, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Region 4 champion Marist is unranked despite a 23-game winning streak and a 24-2 record. The War Eagles are probably the best team outside the top 10, but they got the toughest draw of any first-place team. Forest Park was ranked No. 4 in 6A before losses to Woodward Academy and Lovejoy in the Region 3 tournament dropped them to No. 7 in the rankings and a No. 4 seed. Marist was the 4A champion in 2022, and Forest Park was the 5A runner-up.

*A look at the bracket: The ranked teams are dispersed fairly evenly across the bracket, with each quarter containing either two or three top-10 teams. That could lead to some outstanding second-round matchups – No. 4 Woodward Academy vs. No. 5 Brunswick, No. 3 Lovejoy vs. No. 8 Veterans, and No. 7 Forest Park vs. No. 10 Tift County – provided they all advance. New Manchester, Woodstock, Gainesville and Sprayberry, in the upper left quadrant, wouldn’t meet a ranked opponent before the quarterfinals.

Boys

The favorites: Top-ranked Alexander (22-5) is seeking its first championship. The Cougars have lost five games, but three came against out-of-state opponents and one came against Class 7A No. 2 Grayson, 64-60 on Dec. 3. Alexander’s only loss to a Class 6A team was a 56-52 overtime loss to No. 7 Hughes on Feb. 7. No. 2 St. Pius (22-5) has won 11 consecutive games since a one-point loss to No. 8 Marist on Jan. 10. Defending champion Grovetown has steadily climbed in the rankings and is primed for another title run.

*Best first-round game – Tift County at Brunswick, 6 p.m. Wednesday: Neither teams is among the top 10 in the AJC rankings, but Brunswick (21-6) is No. 12 and Tift County (20-6) is No. 14 in the MaxPreps rankings. This is the only first-round game in Class 6A that matches 20-win teams. Tift County finished in second place in Region 1 but lost to Veterans in the region tournament semifinals and settled for the No. 3 seed. Brunswick was the No. 2 team behind Grovetown in the Region 2 regular season and tournament.

*A look at the bracket: The toughest quadrant is the lower left, which includes four top-10 teams. The second-round games there could match No. 5 Lanier against No. 9 South Paulding and No. 3 Grovetown against No. 8 Marist. The other three quadrants include two ranked teams each. On the right side of the bracket, No. 1 Alexander and No. 2 St. Pius are on a path to meet in the semifinals. Alexander has No. 4 Jonesboro in its quadrant, and St. Pius has No. 6 Etowah in its group. In the top left quadrant, No. 7 Hughes could meet No. 10 Blessed Trinity in the second round.

*First-round state tournament matchups:

Girls

(R5 #3) New Manchester at (R6 #2) Woodstock

(R8 #4) Gainesville at (R7 #1) Sprayberry

(R3 #3) Lovejoy at (R4 #2) Riverwood

(R2 #4) Glynn Academy at (R1 #1) Veterans

(R6 #3) Sequoyah at (R5 #2) Douglas County

(R7 #4) Pope at (R8 #1) North Forsyth

(R4 #3) St. Pius at (R3 #2) Woodward Academy

(R1 #4) Thomas County Central at (R2 #1) Brunswick

(R1 #3) Lee County at R2 #2) South Effingham

(R4 #4) Lakeside-DeKalb at (R3 #1) Rockdale County

(R7 #3) Lassiter at (R8 #2) Habersham Central

(R6 #4) Rome at (R5 #1) Hughes

(R2 #3) Grovetown at (R1 #2) Tift County

(R3 #4) Forest Park at (R4 #1) Marist

(R8 #3) Shiloh at (R7 #2) Blessed Trinity

(R5 #4) Alexander at (R6 #1) River Ridge

Boys

(R5 #3) Hughes at (R6 #2) River Ridge

(R8 #4) North Forsyth at (R7 #1) Blessed Trinity

(R3 #3) Woodward Academy at (R4 #2) Riverwood

(R2 #4) Evans at (R1 #1) Lee County

(R6 #3) Sequoyah at (R5 #2) South Paulding

(R7 #4) Sprayberry at (R8 #1) Lanier

(R4 #3) Marist at (R3 #2) Lovejoy

(R1 #4) Houston County at (R2 #1) Grovetown

(R1 #3) Tift County at R2 #2) Brunswick

(R4 #4) South Cobb at (R3 #1) Jonesboro

(R7 #3) Alpharetta at (R8 #2) Shiloh

(R6 #4) Rome at (R5 #1) Alexander

(R2 #3) Lakeside-Evans at (R1 #2) Veterans

(R3 #4) Rockdale County at (R4 #1) St. Pius

(R8 #3) Habersham Central at (R7 #2) Pope

(R5 #4) Paulding County at (R6 #1) Etowah