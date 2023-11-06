Class 4A Blog: Week 12 takeaways and First Round Pairings

In Region 6, Westminster scored 41 points in a row following an early 7-7 tie to race away from visiting Miller Grove in a 48-14 win. Michael Buhay threw one touchdown pass and rushed for two other scores to lead the Wildcats. Fain Barton had one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown, while Wade Penn scored twice on the ground. Locke Patton capped off Westminster’s scoring with a TD run late in the third quarter. One of Buhay’s touchdown plunges was set up by a Jack DeButts interception return to the Miller Grove one-yard line.

Perry scored the first 34 points of the game and had all 55 of its points on the scoreboard before the end of the third quarter en route to a big 55-7 win over visiting West Laurens. Corrion Daniels scored three times on the ground for the Panthers, including once from 60 yards out. Dakarai Anderson added a touchdown run and Reid Ginn tossed a 25-yard scoring strike to Jackson Thompson. Perry’s special teams also came up huge in the form of a 90-yard blocked punt return to the house by Tavares Simmons. West Laurens’ lone touchdown came in the form of an 80-yard scamper by Johnny Williams.

Heritage-Catoosa went for a two-point conversion and the win with six minutes remaining but got stopped, allowing Central-Carroll to hold on for a 35-34 road victory. It was a back-and-forth affair, as Heritage-Catoosa held leads of 7-0 and 14-6 before erasing a 28-14 deficit to tie it at 28-28 late in the third quarter. A Brody James touchdown run eventually gave the Generals a chance to win, but the two-point try failed. Heritage-Catoosa also got two touchdowns from Cody Bryan, one via a 95-yard kick return and one on a pass from Brady Chandler. Central-Carroll got two touchdowns apiece from Jonaz Walton and Avery Tanner to go along with one by Zyleigh Person. J.R. Harris threw three touchdown passes for the Lions.

North Oconee scored the first 34 points of the game–all in the first half–to overwhelm visiting Cherokee Bluff 34-7. It was 14-0 after one quarter, as Max Wilson tossed touchdown passes to Landon Roldan and Trey Lenhardt. A K.J. Moon interception set up the Titans’ second score of the night. Tate Titshaw added two touchdown runs in the second quarter before Max Wilson capped off North Oconee’s onslaught with another TD on the ground just prior to halftime.

Pace Academy took care of visiting Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 41-6. Terrence Kiel returned an interception for a touchdown, Cooper Williams returned a punt for a touchdown and Kiel threw a touchdown pass to Williams. The Lions also got a pair of TD runs from Christian Johnson. … Visiting Lakeside-DeKalb blanked Clarkston 38-0. The Vikings’ defensive shutout also included a 50-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Daniel Arzabe. On the other side of the ball, Kyle Davis ran for one touchdown and tossed a 20-yard scoring strike to Kelly Anthony. … Druid Hills rolled to a 49-0 road win over Stone Mountain while dominating in all three phases of the game. Jaden George ran for three touchdowns, Reese Patterson returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown and Niko Brown returned a blocked punt 44 yards for a score. … Holy Innocents’ scraped past host Hapeville Charter 38-23. Both Jacobi Murray and Nicholas Morgan scored twice on the ground and the Golden Bears also got an interception return for a touchdown by Zach Jackson. … Juelz Davis rushed for two touchdowns as Cedartown dismissed visiting Northwest Whitfield 33-7. The Bulldogs also got a TD run by Michael Gibbon and a pair of scoring strikes from Drew Ledbetter to Tae Harris and Reonte Porter. … Trinity Christian defeated visiting Fayette County 41-6, scoring the last 35 points of the game following a 6-6 tie. Bakari Hamilton rushed for two touchdowns, while Phoenix Moss and Ronnie Frere tacked on one apiece.

FINAL CLASS 4A STANDINGS

Region 1

Bainbridge 4-0, 8-2 [1]

Cairo 3-1, 8-2 [2]

Westover 2-2, 5-5 [3]

Shaw 1-3, 4-6 [4]

Hardaway 0-4, 0-10

Friday, Nov. 3

Bainbridge 56, Cairo 6

Region 2

Spalding 6-0, 10-0 [1]

Perry 5-1, 8-2 [2]

Westside-Macon 4-2, 8-2 [3]

Baldwin 3-3, 6-4 [4]

Howard 2-4, 5-5

Griffin 1-5, 1-9

West Laurens 0-6, 2-8

Friday, Nov. 3

Baldwin 22, Griffin 7

Westside-Macon 27, Howard 21

Perry 55, West Laurens 7

Region 3

Benedictine 5-0, 10-0 [1]

New Hampstead 3-2, 5-4 [2]

Burke County 3-2, 8-2 [3]

Wayne County 3-2, 7-3 [4]

Southeast Bulloch 1-4, 4-6

Islands 0-5, 0-10

Friday, Nov. 3

Burke County 42, Southeast Bulloch 14

Region 4

Starr’s Mill 6-1, 7-3 [1]

LaGrange 6-1, 8-2 [2]

Troup 5-2, 8-2 [3]

Trinity Christian 5-2, 6-4 [4]

Whitewater 3-4, 5-5

North Clayton 2-5, 4-6

Fayette County 1-6, 1-9

Riverdale 0-7, 0-10

Friday, Nov. 3

LaGrange 23, Troup 7

Trinity Christian 41, Fayette County 6

Whitewater vs. Starr’s Mill 24, Whitewater 10

Region 5

Stockbridge 7-0, 8-2 [1]

Luella 5-2, 5-5 [2]

Lovett 5-2, 5-5 [3]

Pace Academy 4-3, 5-5 [4]

McDonough 3-4, 6-4

Hampton 3-4, 4-6

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 1-6, 1-9

Woodland-Stockbridge 0-7, 0-10

Friday, Nov. 3

Hampton 28, Luella 14

Pace Academy 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6

Stockbridge 63, McDonough 21

Lovett 33, Woodland-Stockbridge 14

Region 6

Stephenson 4-1, 8-2 [1]

Westminster 4-1, 7-3 [2]

Holy Innocents’ 3-2, 8-2 [3]

Hapeville Charter 3-2, 5-5 [4]

Miller Grove 1-4, 5-5

Southwest DeKalb 0-5, 2-8

Druid Hills 0-0, 8-1-1

Clarkston 0-0, 1-9

Stone Mountain 0-0, 1-9

Thursday, Nov. 2

Holy Innocents’ 38, Hapeville Charter 23

Friday, Nov. 3

Lakeside-DeKalb 38, Clarkston 0

Stone Mountain 49, Druid Hills 0

Westminster 48, Miller Grove 14

Stephenson 41, Southwest DeKalb 32

Region 7

Central-Carroll 5-0, 10-0 [1]

Cedartown 4-1, 7-3 [2]

Heritage-Catoosa 3-2, 6-4 [3]

Northwest Whitfield 2-3, 6-4 [4]

Sonoraville 1-4, 3-7

Southeast Whitfield 0-5, 1-9

Friday, Nov. 3

Cedartown 33, Northwest Whitfield 7

Central-Carroll 35, Heritage-Catoosa 34

Sonoraville 77, Southeast Whitfield 0

Region 8

North Oconee 8-0, 10-0 [1]

Madison County 6-2, 8-2 [2]

East Forsyth 5-3, 7-3

North Hall 5-3, 7-3

Cedar Shoals 4-4, 4-6

Cherokee Bluff 4-4, 4-6

Walnut Grove 3-5, 4-6

East Hall 1-7, 2-8

Chestatee 0-8, 0-10

Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 4-6

Seckinger 0-0, 3-7

Friday, Nov. 3

Chestatee 25, Walnut Grove 8

Midtown 33, Johnson-Gainesville 9

Madison County 70, East Hall 37

East Forsyth 42, North Hall 39

North Oconee 34, Cherokee Bluff 7

FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

R4#3 Troup at R1#2 Cairo

R3#4 Wayne County at R2#1 Spalding

R7#3 Heritage-Catoosa at R6#2 Westminster

R8#4 North Hall at R5#1 Stockbridge

R1#3 Westover at R4#2 LaGrange

R2#4 Baldwin at R3#1 Benedictine

R6#3 Holy Innocents’ at R7#2 Cedartown

R5#4 Pace Academy at R8#1 North Oconee

R5#3 Lovett at R8#2 Madison County

R6#4 Hapeville Charter at R7#1 Central-Carroll

R2#3 Westside-Macon at R3#2 New Hampstead

R1#4 Shaw at R4#1 Starr’s Mill

R8#3 East Forsyth at R5#2 Luella

R7#4 Northwest Whitfield at R6#1 Stephenson

R3#3 Burke County at R2#2 Perry

R4#4 Trinity Christian at R1#1 Bainbridge