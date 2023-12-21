Class 4A Blog: McDonough opens star-powered Lemon Street Classic victorious

The McDonough Warhawks are representing Class 4A this weekend in one of Georgia’s most exciting holiday tournaments at Marietta High School as one of its 30-plus team. The Lemon Street Classic is set for its fourth edition of holiday hoops and gets its name from the former Marietta school that was for Black Students. As a result, the Marietta Blue Devils will be honoring the heritage, by wearing Lemon Street High School uniforms and playing the event with the name of the former school.
There will be several schools from outside of Georgia making the trip and this includes Blythewood out of South Carolina, Central Florida Christian, and North Carolina’s Millbrook and Christ School.
“We began this event to honor the history of Lemon Street and now it’s taken a history of its own,” said Marietta head coach Markus Hood to the Marietta Daily Journal. “We have been honored to recognize many alumni from Lemon Street over the past three years, while enjoying high level high school basketball games in the background.”
The tournament spans from Dec. 21-23 and McDonough opened up the action with a 62-41 win over Blythewood to improve to 8-1. The win was a strong way to rebound from this past weekend’s tough 76-44 loss to Westside. McDonough will return to the court on Friday to face Class 7A North Cobb after the Warriors scored a narrow 49-48 win over John Milledge Academy Thursday afternoon.
Class 4A’s defending state champion Pace Academy is celebrating the Holidays in Hawaii this week and the two Region 5 rivals will meet for the first of two times on Jan. 19 at Pace. The Knights defeated Kamehameha Maui (HI) 78-27 on Dec. 18, but then suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday to Christ the King 64-58. Christ the King is a New York school that is ranked No. 39 Nationally in the latest MaxPreps poll. Pace Academy was No. 84 in that same poll this week.
