Class 4A Blog: McDonough opens star-powered Lemon Street Classic victorious

The McDonough Warhawks are representing Class 4A this weekend in one of Georgia’s most exciting holiday tournaments at Marietta High School as one of its 30-plus team. The Lemon Street Classic is set for its fourth edition of holiday hoops and gets its name from the former Marietta school that was for Black Students. As a result, the Marietta Blue Devils will be honoring the heritage, by wearing Lemon Street High School uniforms and playing the event with the name of the former school.

There will be several schools from outside of Georgia making the trip and this includes Blythewood out of South Carolina, Central Florida Christian, and North Carolina’s Millbrook and Christ School.

“We began this event to honor the history of Lemon Street and now it’s taken a history of its own,” said Marietta head coach Markus Hood to the Marietta Daily Journal. “We have been honored to recognize many alumni from Lemon Street over the past three years, while enjoying high level high school basketball games in the background.”