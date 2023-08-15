Class 3A football season-openers offer tough challenges for ranked teams

Six of the top 10 teams in the state will play against higher-classification programs, and three teams will face ranked opponents when the Class 3A football season opens this weekend.

The biggest game features No. 7 Oconee County traveling to local rival and Class 4A No. 2 North Oconee. Oconee County lost last year’s game 16-13, ending a streak of three consecutive victories against the Titans.

Top-ranked Cedar Grove will face Class 5A Dutchtown on Saturday after its 2022 season that ended with a 21-17 loss to Sandy Creek in the state championship game. Calvary Day plays at home against Class 4A Islands. The second-ranked Cavaliers return Jake Merklinger, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback, who has committed to Tennessee.

Carver-Atlanta, ranked No. 3, will be at home against Class 4A No. 10 LaGrange on Thursday. Carver lost to Sandy Creek last season in the semifinals. Carver played in the state championship game in 2021, its first appearance since 1967, but lost to Cedar Grove 56-26.

Thomasville, ranked No. 4, will be at home against Class A Division I No. 5 Brooks County on Friday. Last season, the Bulldogs advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Carver-Atlanta 28-23.

The other top 10 teams facing higher-classed opponents are No. 5 Stephens County (at Class 6A Habersham Central), No. 6 Sandy Creek (at Class 6A Newnan) and No. 9 Monroe Area (vs. Class 5A Loganville) and No. 10 Carver-Columbus (vs. Class 4A Hardaway). No. 8 Savannah Christian will play at Hilton Head (S.C.) Christian.

Class 3A top-10 schedule

1. Cedar Grove – Saturday vs. Class 5A Dutchtown

2. Calvary Day – Friday vs. Class 4A Islands

3. Carver-Atlanta – Thursday vs. Class 4A No. 10 LaGrange

4. Thomasville – Friday vs. Class A Division I No. 5 Brooks County

5. Stephens County -- Friday at Class 6A Habersham Central

6. Sandy Creek – Saturday at Class 6A Newnan

7. Oconee County – Friday at Class 4A No. 2 North Oconee

8. Savannah Christian – Friday at Hilton Head Christian (S.C.)

9. Monroe Area – Friday vs. Class 5A Loganville

10. Carver-Columbus – Friday vs. Class 4A Hardaway