BreakingNews
BREAKING: Mark Meadows seeks to move Fulton charges to fed court

Class 3A football season-openers offer tough challenges for ranked teams

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago
X

Six of the top 10 teams in the state will play against higher-classification programs, and three teams will face ranked opponents when the Class 3A football season opens this weekend.

The biggest game features No. 7 Oconee County traveling to local rival and Class 4A No. 2 North Oconee. Oconee County lost last year’s game 16-13, ending a streak of three consecutive victories against the Titans.

Top-ranked Cedar Grove will face Class 5A Dutchtown on Saturday after its 2022 season that ended with a 21-17 loss to Sandy Creek in the state championship game. Calvary Day plays at home against Class 4A Islands. The second-ranked Cavaliers return Jake Merklinger, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback, who has committed to Tennessee.

Carver-Atlanta, ranked No. 3, will be at home against Class 4A No. 10 LaGrange on Thursday. Carver lost to Sandy Creek last season in the semifinals. Carver played in the state championship game in 2021, its first appearance since 1967, but lost to Cedar Grove 56-26.

Thomasville, ranked No. 4, will be at home against Class A Division I No. 5 Brooks County on Friday. Last season, the Bulldogs advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Carver-Atlanta 28-23.

The other top 10 teams facing higher-classed opponents are No. 5 Stephens County (at Class 6A Habersham Central), No. 6 Sandy Creek (at Class 6A Newnan) and No. 9 Monroe Area (vs. Class 5A Loganville) and No. 10 Carver-Columbus (vs. Class 4A Hardaway). No. 8 Savannah Christian will play at Hilton Head (S.C.) Christian.

Class 3A top-10 schedule

1. Cedar Grove – Saturday vs. Class 5A Dutchtown

2. Calvary Day – Friday vs. Class 4A Islands

3. Carver-Atlanta – Thursday vs. Class 4A No. 10 LaGrange

4. Thomasville – Friday vs. Class A Division I No. 5 Brooks County

5. Stephens County -- Friday at Class 6A Habersham Central

6. Sandy Creek – Saturday at Class 6A Newnan

7. Oconee County – Friday at Class 4A No. 2 North Oconee

8. Savannah Christian – Friday at Hilton Head Christian (S.C.)

9. Monroe Area – Friday vs. Class 5A Loganville

10. Carver-Columbus – Friday vs. Class 4A Hardaway

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Reverse scholarship’ program targets student loan debt in metro Atlanta3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

TORPY AT LARGE
Fulton’s Robert McBurney: Still the hardest working judge in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton residents react to latest Trump indictments with jubilation, skepticism
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb tribunal does not recommend firing of teacher over controversial book
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb tribunal does not recommend firing of teacher over controversial book
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CONTINUING COVERAGE
New Emory head on AMC closure: ‘Could not have come at a worse time’
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

It’s a ranked-vs-ranked Week 1 for Class A Division I and II
1h ago
4A Blog: Week 1 region-by-region breakdown
4h ago
Top stories to watch this season as high school football begins Wednesday night
4h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photos

Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
9h ago
In Tuesday AJC ePaper: Exclusive coverage of the Donald Trump indictment
11h ago
Read the Fulton County, Georgia Grand Jury indictment of Donald Trump
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top