Class 3A: Cedar Grove vs. Westlake highlights solid Week 3 schedule

Cedar Grove will have to prove it deserves to be ranked on top of Class 3A on Friday, when the Saints travel to Class 6A No. 7 Westlake for a prime-time game broadcast on GPB.

The Saints lost to Florida’s Monarch 50-42 last week, falling to 1-1, but maintained the No. 1 spot in the latest poll, having beaten Class 5A Dutchtown 34-33 in the opener. Cedar Grove won last year’s matchup at Westlake 30-20.

Quarterback E.J. Colson (30-of-39, 335 yards, seven touchdowns) will lead the Saints again this season. Colson, 5-foot-11, 192-pounds, has committed to Central Florida and is listed at a three-start recruit. Westlake is coming off victories against North Cobb (52-28) and Crisp County (50-12) in the first two weeks.

It’s not the only big game of the weekend.

All eyes will be on 6-5, 285 pounds junior defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, a five-star recruit who is listed as the No. 2 overall recruit nationally for the junior class, when No. 5 Savannah Christian plays at Class 6A No. 10 Marist.

Marist is 1-1 after a 34-26 loss to Class 6A No. 2 Gainesville 34-26 and a 42-14 victory against Pike Road (Ala.). Marist should be Raiders’ first real test.

Savannah Christian is 2-0 after beating South Carolina’s Hilton Head Christian 49-0 and Islands 56-14 in the first two weeks. Junior Zo Smalls leads the rushing game with 16 carries for 247 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Blaise Thomas is 18-of-27 passing for 330 yards and four touchdowns – two to senior David Bucey and one each to Jamari McIvory and Kenry Wall.

Another team playing up in class is No. 4 Stephens County (2-0), which will travel to Class 5A Flowery Branch (2-0) for the seventh meeting of a series that’s tied 3-3. The Indians beat Habersham Central 31-29 in Week 1 and upended Class A Division I No. 3 Rabun County 35-0 last week. Junior quarterback Tripp Underwood (21-of-44, 265, four TDs) has passed to Jasec Smith (2), sophomore Davon Swinton (1) and senior Devin Cobb (1) for touchdowns.

Two top 10 teams – No. 6 Carver-Atlanta and No. 9 Carver-Columbus – are idle.

Class 3A Top-10 schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-1) Friday at Class 6A No. 7 Westlake (On GPB)

2. (2) Calvary Day (1-0) Friday at Class 2A Eagle’s Landing Christian

3. (5) Sandy Creek (2-0) Friday vs. Class 6A Alexander

4. (7) Stephens County (2-0) Friday at Class 5A Flowery Branch

5. (6) Savannah Christian (2-0) Friday at Class 6A No. 10 Marist

6. (3) Carver-Atlanta (1-1) Off.

7. (8) Monroe Area (2-0) Friday vs. Class 5A Eagle’s Landing

8. (4) Thomasville (1-1) Friday vs. Class 4A Cairo

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (2-0) Off.

10. (10) Dougherty (2-0) Friday vs. Class 4A Stockbridge