Class 3A: Cedar Grove vs. Westlake highlights solid Week 3 schedule

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
42 minutes ago
Cedar Grove will have to prove it deserves to be ranked on top of Class 3A on Friday, when the Saints travel to Class 6A No. 7 Westlake for a prime-time game broadcast on GPB.

The Saints lost to Florida’s Monarch 50-42 last week, falling to 1-1, but maintained the No. 1 spot in the latest poll, having beaten Class 5A Dutchtown 34-33 in the opener. Cedar Grove won last year’s matchup at Westlake 30-20.

Quarterback E.J. Colson (30-of-39, 335 yards, seven touchdowns) will lead the Saints again this season. Colson, 5-foot-11, 192-pounds, has committed to Central Florida and is listed at a three-start recruit. Westlake is coming off victories against North Cobb (52-28) and Crisp County (50-12) in the first two weeks.

It’s not the only big game of the weekend.

All eyes will be on 6-5, 285 pounds junior defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, a five-star recruit who is listed as the No. 2 overall recruit nationally for the junior class, when No. 5 Savannah Christian plays at Class 6A No. 10 Marist.

Marist is 1-1 after a 34-26 loss to Class 6A No. 2 Gainesville 34-26 and a 42-14 victory against Pike Road (Ala.). Marist should be Raiders’ first real test.

Savannah Christian is 2-0 after beating South Carolina’s Hilton Head Christian 49-0 and Islands 56-14 in the first two weeks. Junior Zo Smalls leads the rushing game with 16 carries for 247 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Blaise Thomas is 18-of-27 passing for 330 yards and four touchdowns – two to senior David Bucey and one each to Jamari McIvory and Kenry Wall.

Another team playing up in class is No. 4 Stephens County (2-0), which will travel to Class 5A Flowery Branch (2-0) for the seventh meeting of a series that’s tied 3-3. The Indians beat Habersham Central 31-29 in Week 1 and upended Class A Division I No. 3 Rabun County 35-0 last week. Junior quarterback Tripp Underwood (21-of-44, 265, four TDs) has passed to Jasec Smith (2), sophomore Davon Swinton (1) and senior Devin Cobb (1) for touchdowns.

Two top 10 teams – No. 6 Carver-Atlanta and No. 9 Carver-Columbus – are idle.

Class 3A Top-10 schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-1) Friday at Class 6A No. 7 Westlake (On GPB)

2. (2) Calvary Day (1-0) Friday at Class 2A Eagle’s Landing Christian

3. (5) Sandy Creek (2-0) Friday vs. Class 6A Alexander

4. (7) Stephens County (2-0) Friday at Class 5A Flowery Branch

5. (6) Savannah Christian (2-0) Friday at Class 6A No. 10 Marist

6. (3) Carver-Atlanta (1-1) Off.

7. (8) Monroe Area (2-0) Friday vs. Class 5A Eagle’s Landing

8. (4) Thomasville (1-1) Friday vs. Class 4A Cairo

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (2-0) Off.

10. (10) Dougherty (2-0) Friday vs. Class 4A Stockbridge

