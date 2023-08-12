Class 3A blog: Davis leads Dougherty closer to the footlights

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago
X

Kameron Davis is a major reason why a hungry Dougherty team has been trending toward a return to prominence.

The Trojans, which began playing football in 1963, reached the playoffs for the first time in 1976 – a quarterfinal appearance – under coach Luther Welsh. The program advanced to the semifinals in 1996 under coach John Reynolds and made a quarterfinal appearance the next season. In 1998, Reynolds led Dougherty to its first state championship by beating Peach County 27-7.

Dougherty advanced to the state championship game again in 2005 under coach Carror Wright, but the team has been to the playoffs only five times since. Last season, Dougherty lost in the second round, after making a quarterfinal appearance in 2021.

Enter Davis, an AJC Super 11 selection who is listed as a running back on every recruiting website but features at the quarterback position for Dougherty. An outright athlete, Florida State will be receiving a brute in Davis.

“He just outruns everybody,” coach Johnny Gilbert told the Albany Herald. “It seems like the kid has about 10 different gears to get outside, to explode, to cut back, and then to explode to the end zone. He’s just amazing to watch.”

The 5-foot-10, 209-pound Davis passed for 2,736 yards and 20 touchdowns last season and has amassed more than 5,000 passing and 3,000 rushing yards in his career.

The Trojans open the season Friday against Class 4A Westover, then travel to Class A Division II Randolph-Clay in Week 2. Dougherty opens Region 1-3A play Sept. 29 at Crisp County, then hosts Columbus and travels to Monroe before a road trip to Thomasville. Dougherty closes its regular season against Carver-Columbus on Oct. 27 at home.

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Fulton jail, sheriff says1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

BREAKING
Fulton grand jury to hear Trump case early next week
1h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire/AJC

Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
2h ago

Credit: Mason Poole

On Renaissance Tour, Beyoncé ushers the bliss of ballroom into the cosmos
3h ago

Credit: Mason Poole

On Renaissance Tour, Beyoncé ushers the bliss of ballroom into the cosmos
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man fatally shot near SW Atlanta nightclub
5h ago
The Latest

Class A blog: Georgia Military Prep provides unique athletic experience
1h ago
Class 4A Blog: First impressions of the 2023 season and what to watch for
Quarterbacks headline 2023 AJC Super 11 team
Featured

Credit: Mason Poole

Beyonce in Atlanta: Report on the first night of the Atlanta Renaissance Tour
3h ago
Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
How to help the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top