Class 2A blog: Westside-Augusta boys settling in after rough start

“Initially, going into this, we wanted to make sure the team understood the difference between being popular and being relevant,” Hunter said of the team’s now-completed quest for a state title. “It’s hard to teach that to high school kids, and even adults, and they didn’t understand that until the rings came in.

“Then I saw a difference in the guys, and at first I was concerned. I had to evolve as a coach, and allow them to celebrate a huge accomplishment they achieved as juniors and sophomores. But as the losses came, they understand stood they had to get back to who we are.”

Though the Patriots struggled early to get their record above .500, aside from Grovetown, the other losses were to top-ranked teams — Eagle’s Landing, Augusta Christian (No. 1 in SCISA’s 4A) and North Augusta (No. 1 in SCHSL’s 4A).

With a win streak in place, Hunter said the Patriots are, “getting back to playing our brand of basketball.”

Almost all the team’s production comes from upperclassmen who have a lot of experience. Khalon Hudson, a four-year starter, is averaging 18.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks, and leads the team in all of those categories except assists. Three-year starter Amauri Tillman (13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals) and two-year starter Jalexs Ewing (15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists) join Hudson as the Patriots’ starting seniors.

Junior Demarco Middleton, a three-year starter, averages 10.5 points, a team-high 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Junior Xavier Goss is the fifth starter, and Hunter said, “He brings the toughness we need early on.”

Though his team his top-heavy, Hunter is confident in the team’s depth should one of his key players get into foul trouble come playoff time.

“Last year our role players carried us in the championship game, so I’m not concerned about that,” he said. “We played a tough preseason schedule to get them in situations, although we haven’t really gotten in much foul trouble. But you can’t substitute experience.”

Off the bench, there are two underclassmen in sophomore Jarius Adkinson and freshman Dontrell Jackson playing significant roles. Senior Zion Briggs brings senior leadership at the vital point guard position, and Bobby Blackwell is a 6-foot-6 junior who returns to the Patriots after a year at Westminster.

Before the region tournament and playoffs, the Patriots close the regular season exclusively with Region 4 opponents, with their schedule resuming Friday at Butler (7-7, 3-2). Region 4 is one of the deepest in the state, join Region 6 as the only with three ranked teams — No. 3 Thomson joins Westside and Putnam County.

The Patriots won 66-50 at Thomson on Dec. 16 and will host the rematch Jan. 24, followed by a rematch at Putnam County Jan. 27. The regular season ends Feb. 10 at home with Laney.

“I think, given the teams we play, night in and night out, you want that competitiveness,” Hunter said. “Some may take a play off, or even take a game off. We can’t do that with our schedule.”