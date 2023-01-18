Centennial football coach O’Sullivan resigns

Centennial football coach Sean O’Sullivan resigned Wednesday to take another unnamed coaching position.
O’Sullivan, who worked previously at North Atlanta, has rebuilt two struggling programs in his five seasons as a coach.
Centennial, a school in north Fulton County, was winless in the season before O’Sullivan arrived, then 1-17 in O’Sullivan’s first two seasons before rising to 5-6 this past season with all-state players Daniel Calhoun and Johnsley Barbas.
In 2019, in his second season, O’Sullivan led North Atlanta to its first playoff appearance since 1996.
O’Sullivan told parents and supporters in an email Wednesday morning. He declined to name his next job until it was announced by the new school.