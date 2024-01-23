Cedar Grove vs. Douglas Co. to headline 2024 Kell + Hunter Classic

Prince Avenue is the two-time reigning Class A Division I champion. The Wolverines will play a Thursday game at West Forsyth, a Class 6A school. Prince Avenue will play in the new Class 3A-A private division for the playoffs in 2024.

The Cedar Grove-Douglas County is unusual in that the event’s biggest game typically matches larger schools from Cobb or Gwinnett counties.

Cedar Grove, from DeKalb County, will be going for its sixth championship in nine seasons in 3A while returning its three main offensive weapons - quarterback E.J. Colson, running back Bo Walker and wide receiver Devin Carter, each a first-team all-state pick.

Douglas County, also making its first Corky Kell appearance, was 13-1 last season in Class 6A, the second-highest class. Douglas County will remain in 6A this fall, but 6A will be the highest classification beginning next season.

This 22 teams come from 12 counties. The event started in 1992 with two games at the old Georgia Dome.

“This will be the most inclusive Corky Kell+Dave Hunter Classic we have ever had,’’ said event executive director I.J. Rosenberg. “It took three months to put together this schedule, encompassing the entire metro Atlanta area. We also have three teams coming up from the south and are going into northwest Georgia. Also, to end the event with Cedar Grove playing Douglas County is one of the unique matchups we have ever had.”

Peachtree Sports Network will televise all games. Saturday’s games also will be covered by Peachtree TV and 929 The Game.

Schedule:

Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Kell High School

LaGrange vs. Douglass, 4:30 p.m.

Kell vs. North Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15, at West Forsyth High School

Dunwoody vs. South Paulding, 4:30 p.m.

West Forsyth vs. Prince Avenue Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Therrell at Hebron Christian, 2 p.m.

Cass vs. Callaway (at Barron Stadium, Rome), 5 p.m.

Creekside at Rome, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Walton vs. Brookwood, 10 a.m.

Houston County vs. Alpharetta, 1 p.m.

McEachern vs. North Gwinnett, 4 p.m.

Cedar Grove vs. Douglas County, 7 p.m.