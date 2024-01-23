Cedar Grove vs. Douglas Co. to headline 2024 Kell + Hunter Classic

Defending Class 3A football champion Cedar Grove will play Class 6A power Douglas County in the prime-time Saturday slot of the 2024 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The schedule for the 11-game Aug. 14-17 event was announced Tuesday.
Cedar Grove and Douglas County will making their first Corky Kell appearances as will Alpharetta, Callaway, Hebron Christian, Therrell, Prince Avenue Christian, South Paulding, LaGrange and Douglass.
Prince Avenue is the two-time reigning Class A Division I champion. The Wolverines will play a Thursday game at West Forsyth, a Class 6A school. Prince Avenue will play in the new Class 3A-A private division for the playoffs in 2024.
The Cedar Grove-Douglas County is unusual in that the event’s biggest game typically matches larger schools from Cobb or Gwinnett counties.
Cedar Grove, from DeKalb County, will be going for its sixth championship in nine seasons in 3A while returning its three main offensive weapons - quarterback E.J. Colson, running back Bo Walker and wide receiver Devin Carter, each a first-team all-state pick.
Douglas County, also making its first Corky Kell appearance, was 13-1 last season in Class 6A, the second-highest class. Douglas County will remain in 6A this fall, but 6A will be the highest classification beginning next season.
This 22 teams come from 12 counties. The event started in 1992 with two games at the old Georgia Dome.
“This will be the most inclusive Corky Kell+Dave Hunter Classic we have ever had,’’ said event executive director I.J. Rosenberg. “It took three months to put together this schedule, encompassing the entire metro Atlanta area. We also have three teams coming up from the south and are going into northwest Georgia. Also, to end the event with Cedar Grove playing Douglas County is one of the unique matchups we have ever had.”
Peachtree Sports Network will televise all games. Saturday’s games also will be covered by Peachtree TV and 929 The Game.
Schedule:
Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Kell High School
LaGrange vs. Douglass, 4:30 p.m.
Kell vs. North Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15, at West Forsyth High School
Dunwoody vs. South Paulding, 4:30 p.m.
West Forsyth vs. Prince Avenue Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16
Therrell at Hebron Christian, 2 p.m.
Cass vs. Callaway (at Barron Stadium, Rome), 5 p.m.
Creekside at Rome, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Walton vs. Brookwood, 10 a.m.
Houston County vs. Alpharetta, 1 p.m.
McEachern vs. North Gwinnett, 4 p.m.
Cedar Grove vs. Douglas County, 7 p.m.
