Cedar Grove, Colquitt County set for primetime showdown on ESPN2

Top-ranked Class 3A Cedar Grove will make a three-hour ride from Ellenwood to Norman Park on Friday to play against Class 7A No. 2 Colquitt County Friday in a game that will be televised at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Colquitt County has won both games in the newly minted series. The Packers beat Cedar Grove 28-19 in 2021, under coach Justin Rogers, and won 39-17 last season, under Sean Calhoun. Coach John Adams has led Cedar Grove during each trip south.

The task is a tall one for the Saints. Undefeated Colquitt County (4-0) is averaging 43 points per game with victories against Dutch Fork of South Carolina (48-17), Stockbridge (47-27), Tift County (40-2) and Class 6A No. 4 Lee County (37-20) on Sept. 8. Colquitt rested last week.

Cedar Grove is 2-3 with victories against Dutchtown (34-33) and Class 7A Collins Hill (37-26). The Saints lost to Florida’s Monarch (50-42), Class 7A No. 7 Westlake (46-41) and Class 7A No. 3 Mill Creek (56-35).

Colquitt’s Neko Fann is 70-of-111 passing for 937 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Ny’Quavion Carr leads receivers with 30 receptions for 489 yards and nine touchdowns. Zay Williams (3 TDs), Markese Wilson (1 TD) and Landen Thomas (1 TD) are other targets. Colquitt’s Day’shawn Brown and Ramsey Dennis each have three touchdown runs.

Cedar Grove quarterback Elliott Colson, a Central Florida-commitment, has 15 touchdown passes this season. The Saints have won four state championships since 2016 and lost out in the championship game to Sandy Creek last season.

Another top game features No. 2 Calvary Day (4-0) at home against local rival No. 5 Savannah Christian (3-1). It is the 45th edition of a Savannah classic which dates to 1979, when Savannah Christian won 69-0.

Calvary Day has beaten Islands, Eagle’s Landing, Charlotte Christian (N.C.) and Liberty County, while easily outscoring opponents 211-31. Savannah Christian has beaten Hilton Head Christian (S.C.), Islands, Marist and Savannah Country Day, outscoring its opponents 147-35.

Calvary Day Quarterback Jake Merklinger is 44-of-67 passing for 858 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has completed passes to five different receivers for touchdowns. Senior Trevor Strowbridge has 19 carries for 208 yards and five touchdowns.

Savannah Christian quarterback Blaise Thomas is 32-of-50 passing for 606 yards and four touchdowns. Zo Smalls leads the run game with 47 carries for 424 yards and eight touchdowns.

Class 3A top-10 schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-3) at Class 7A No. 2 Colquitt County

2. (2) Calvary Day (4-0) vs. No. 5 Savannah Christian

3. (3) Stephens County (5-0) Off.

4. (4) Sandy Creek (4-1) vs. Jackson

5. (5) Savannah Christian (3-1) vs. No. 2 Calvary Day

6. (6) Mary Persons (3-1) vs. Columbus

7. (9) Thomasville (2-3) Off.

8. (NR) Morgan County (4-1) Off.

9. (10) Carver-Columbus (2-2) vs. Hapeville Charter

10. (NR) Lumpkin County (4-0) at Pickens