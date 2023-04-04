Boys soccer blog: Streaking Lambert seems ready to contend for title

The Lambert boys soccer team, ranked No. 1 Class 7A, is riding a nine-game winning streak entering the team’s first-round playoff matchup against Wheeler on April 12.
The team is coming off a 1-0 Saturday victory against Collierville in the Southern Coast Cup on a goal from junior Eric Wrensen, assisted by junior Mason Keith.
Lambert has three state titles – 2012, 2018 and 2019. After losing 3-2 to eventual-champion Harrison in the 7A quarterfinals last season, the Longhorns seem ready to contend for another state title.
So what’s making Lambert tick?
Three players have combined for 35 goals, led by Junior Cole Nelson, who has scored 13 goals with eight assists. Keith, who has 11 goals, leads the team with 20 assists and 42 points. Senior Max Degyansky has 11 goals with nine assists.
Offensive depth also plays a large role in Lambert’s success. Three players – senior Dylan Nadiak and juniors Wrenson and Rohit Rajesh -- each have scored five goals. Freshman Sanjay Jagadeesh, sophomore Mason Bell and senior Santino Barrionuevo each have three goals. Five players have scored at least one goal.
On the defensive side, junior goalie Zach Linder has received 53 shots on goal. He has allowed 10 goals with 55 saves and eight shutouts. Junior goalie Carlos Vargas has faced seven shots on goal and allowed two goals.
Lambert’s nine-game winning streak also included victories against Dunwoody (3-2), South Forsyth (2-0), Forsyth Central (3-2), Milton (2-1), Discovery (3-0), West Forsyth (8-0), Tennessee’s Station Camp (2-1) and Christian Brothers (2-0).
