Boys soccer blog: Streaking Lambert seems ready to contend for title

Offensive depth also plays a large role in Lambert’s success. Three players – senior Dylan Nadiak and juniors Wrenson and Rohit Rajesh -- each have scored five goals. Freshman Sanjay Jagadeesh, sophomore Mason Bell and senior Santino Barrionuevo each have three goals. Five players have scored at least one goal.

On the defensive side, junior goalie Zach Linder has received 53 shots on goal. He has allowed 10 goals with 55 saves and eight shutouts. Junior goalie Carlos Vargas has faced seven shots on goal and allowed two goals.

Lambert’s nine-game winning streak also included victories against Dunwoody (3-2), South Forsyth (2-0), Forsyth Central (3-2), Milton (2-1), Discovery (3-0), West Forsyth (8-0), Tennessee’s Station Camp (2-1) and Christian Brothers (2-0).