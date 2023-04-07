Boys soccer blog: Breaking down 7A and 6A tournament brackets

Second-ranked South Forsyth (14-1-1) will begin its tournament in the top-left quadrant against Kennesaw Mountain.

Hillgrove (13-1-1) is ranked No. 3 and will face South Gwinnett in the top-right quadrant. Joining the Hawks in that quadrant is No. 4 Collins Hill (15-3), which will face North Gwinnett, and No. 9 Osborne (11-4), which will face Denmark.

In the bottom-left quadrant, No. 8 Walton (11-3-2) will play No. 10 Milton (10-4-2) in the first round. Also in the quadrant is No. 6 Mill Creek (13-3), which will face Berkmar to open tournament play.

In Class 6A, top-ranked Lassiter (13-2) will play Habersham Central in the opening match in the top-left quadrant. Also in the top-left is No. 10 St. Pius X (10-4-2), which will open against Lovejoy.

No. 2 Lanier (15-1-1) opens against No. 6 Johns Creek (13-3-1) in the bottom-left quadrant. No. 9 Veterans (18-0) awaits results from Region 2 to determine its opening-round opponent.

In the top-right quadrant, No. 5 Blessed Trinity (13-3) opens against No. 8 Gainesville (12-4-1). In the bottom-right quadrant, No. 3 Riverwood (15-2) will play Morrow, No. 4 Sprayberry (13-5) will face North Forsyth and No. 7 River Ridge (11-3-1) meets Newnan.

Here is the full schedule for the first round of the playoffs for Classes 7A and 6A. Seedings are still being determined for the remaining classes. We’ll feature the rest of the tournament field Tuesday.

Boys soccer playoffs

Class 7A

R5 #3 Kennesaw Mountain at R6 #2 South Forsyth

R8 #4 Buford at R7 #1 Norcross

R3 #3 McEachern at R4 #2 Archer

R2 #4 at R1 #1 Colquitt County

R6 #3 Milton at R5 #2 Walton

R7 #4 Berkmar at R8 #1 Mill Creek

R4 #3 Parkview at R3 #2 Harrison

R1 #4 Lowndes at R2 #1

R1 #3 Camden County at R2 #2

R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R3 #1 Hillgrove

R7 #3 North Gwinnett at R8 #2 Collins Hillgrove

R6 #4 Denmark at R5 #1 Osborne

R2 #3 at R1 #2 Richmond Hill

R3 #4 North Paulding at R4 #1 Brookwood

R8 #3 Mountain View at R7 #2 Peachtree Ridge

R5 #4 Wheeler at R6 #1 Lambert

Class 6A

R5 #3 Douglas County at R6 #2 Rome

R8 #4 Habersham Central at R7 #1 Lassiter

R3 #3 Lovejoy at R4 #2 St. Pius X

R2 #4 at R1 #1 Veterans

R6 #3 Etowah at R5 #2 Alexander

R7 #4 Johns Creek at R8 #1 Lanier

R4 #3 Dunwoody at R3 #2 Forest Park

R1 #4 Lee County at R2 #1

R1 #3 Thomas County Central at R2 #2

R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R7 #3 Blessed Trinity at R8 #2 Gainesville

R6 #4 Allatoona at R5 #1 South Paulding

R2 #3 at R1 #2 Houston County

R3 #4 Morrow at R4 #1 Riverwood

R8 #3 North Forsyth at R7 #2 Sprayberry

R5 #4 Newnan at R6 #1 River Ridge