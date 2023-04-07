Boys soccer blog: Breaking down 7A and 6A tournament brackets

The playoff brackets for the GHSA boys state soccer championships are all but filled for the tournament that begins Wednesday.
A few remaining matches this weekend will determine the outlying seeds before each region’s four teams begin journeys toward state championships.
Here’s an early look at classes 7A and 6A to see where the ranked teams landed:
In Class 7A, top-ranked Lambert (15-1-1) is in the bottom-right quadrant and will face Wheeler in the opening match. That quadrant also includes No. 7 Mountain View (12-4) and No. 5 Peachtree Ridge (13-2).
If Lambert wins it will face the winner of the Mountain View-Peachtree Ridge match.
Second-ranked South Forsyth (14-1-1) will begin its tournament in the top-left quadrant against Kennesaw Mountain.
Hillgrove (13-1-1) is ranked No. 3 and will face South Gwinnett in the top-right quadrant. Joining the Hawks in that quadrant is No. 4 Collins Hill (15-3), which will face North Gwinnett, and No. 9 Osborne (11-4), which will face Denmark.
In the bottom-left quadrant, No. 8 Walton (11-3-2) will play No. 10 Milton (10-4-2) in the first round. Also in the quadrant is No. 6 Mill Creek (13-3), which will face Berkmar to open tournament play.
In Class 6A, top-ranked Lassiter (13-2) will play Habersham Central in the opening match in the top-left quadrant. Also in the top-left is No. 10 St. Pius X (10-4-2), which will open against Lovejoy.
No. 2 Lanier (15-1-1) opens against No. 6 Johns Creek (13-3-1) in the bottom-left quadrant. No. 9 Veterans (18-0) awaits results from Region 2 to determine its opening-round opponent.
In the top-right quadrant, No. 5 Blessed Trinity (13-3) opens against No. 8 Gainesville (12-4-1). In the bottom-right quadrant, No. 3 Riverwood (15-2) will play Morrow, No. 4 Sprayberry (13-5) will face North Forsyth and No. 7 River Ridge (11-3-1) meets Newnan.
Here is the full schedule for the first round of the playoffs for Classes 7A and 6A. Seedings are still being determined for the remaining classes. We’ll feature the rest of the tournament field Tuesday.
Boys soccer playoffs
Class 7A
R5 #3 Kennesaw Mountain at R6 #2 South Forsyth
R8 #4 Buford at R7 #1 Norcross
R3 #3 McEachern at R4 #2 Archer
R2 #4 at R1 #1 Colquitt County
R6 #3 Milton at R5 #2 Walton
R7 #4 Berkmar at R8 #1 Mill Creek
R4 #3 Parkview at R3 #2 Harrison
R1 #4 Lowndes at R2 #1
R1 #3 Camden County at R2 #2
R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R3 #1 Hillgrove
R7 #3 North Gwinnett at R8 #2 Collins Hillgrove
R6 #4 Denmark at R5 #1 Osborne
R2 #3 at R1 #2 Richmond Hill
R3 #4 North Paulding at R4 #1 Brookwood
R8 #3 Mountain View at R7 #2 Peachtree Ridge
R5 #4 Wheeler at R6 #1 Lambert
Class 6A
R5 #3 Douglas County at R6 #2 Rome
R8 #4 Habersham Central at R7 #1 Lassiter
R3 #3 Lovejoy at R4 #2 St. Pius X
R2 #4 at R1 #1 Veterans
R6 #3 Etowah at R5 #2 Alexander
R7 #4 Johns Creek at R8 #1 Lanier
R4 #3 Dunwoody at R3 #2 Forest Park
R1 #4 Lee County at R2 #1
R1 #3 Thomas County Central at R2 #2
R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R7 #3 Blessed Trinity at R8 #2 Gainesville
R6 #4 Allatoona at R5 #1 South Paulding
R2 #3 at R1 #2 Houston County
R3 #4 Morrow at R4 #1 Riverwood
R8 #3 North Forsyth at R7 #2 Sprayberry
R5 #4 Newnan at R6 #1 River Ridge
About the Author