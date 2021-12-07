ajc logo
All-region teams: Warren County, GMC Prep share top honors in 7-A Public

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 7-A Public, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Region 7-A Public

Offensive player of the year: RB Travis Moss, Warren County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Trey Woods, GMC Prep, Sr.

Kicker/punter of the year: Levi Ward, GMC Prep, Jr.

Athlete of the year: Rashad Myers, Warren County, Sr.

Coach of the year: Lee Coleman, GMC Prep

Offense

QB - Triemendiez Sanders, Twiggs County, Sr.

QB - Judd Puckett, Crawford County, Jr.

QB - Tyler Saunders, GMC Prep, Jr.

RB - Jessie Washington III, GMC Prep, So.

RB - Camron Tucker, Warren County, Sr.

RB - Jordan Andrews, Crawford County, Jr.

RB - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter, So.

WR - Terrel Ashley, Crawford County, Jr.

WR - Caleb Bush, GMC Prep, Jr.

WR - Noah Williams, GMC Prep, So.

WR - Brice Whitley, ACE Charter, Fr.

WR - Jaylon Woods, Twiggs County, Sr.

OL - Jamarion Corbin, Crawford County, Jr.

OL - Joe Taylor Jr., GMC Prep, So.

OL - Camden Bentley, GMC Prep, Jr.

OL - O’Marion Jackson, Warren County, Sr.

OL - Micola Walker, Warren County, Sr.

OL - Tezia Gallemore, ACE Charter, Sr.

OL - Salameh Hazama, ACE Charter, Sr.

OL - Hudson Dominy, GMC Prep, So.

OL - Terrance Rouse, Twiggs County, Sr.

OL - Jaden Stevenson, Wilkinson County, Sr.

P/K - Jake Prather, ACE Charter, Jr.

ATH - Javorris Morris, Hancock Central, Jr.

Defense

DL - Isaiah Womble, GMC Prep, So.

DL - Javion Lawrence, GMC Prep, Jr.

DL - Dayshawn Copeland, Hancock Central, So.

DL - Kumasi Washington, Hancock Central, Jr.

DL - Jordan Jackson, Wilkinson County, Jr.

DL - Brashawn Grimes, Wilkinson County, Jr.

DL - Ken’Vonte Brinkley, Warren County, Sr.

DL - Justin Verdier, ACE Charter, Sr.

DL - David Ruddell, ACE Charter, So.

DL - Michael Perry, Twiggs County, Jr.

DB - Martavious Fox, Wilkinson County, Jr.

DB - Jamarius Evans, Hancock Central, So.

DB - Trace Hodges, Crawford County, Jr.

DB - Henry Lewis, ACE Charter, So.

DB - Daniel Pitts, Twiggs County, Fr.

DB - Johnathan Roach, GMC Prep, So.

DB - Alex French V, GMC Prep, Sr.

DB - Lorenzo Johnson, Warren County, Sr.

DB - Taurus Wynn, Warren County, Sr.

LB - Corey Brookins, GMC Prep, Sr.

LB - Jaylin Colbert, Crawford County, Sr.

LB - Rahmean Culver, Hancock Central, Jr.

LB - Siconious Sinkfield, Wilkinson County, Jr.

LB - Dennis Thomas Jr., Warren County, Jr.

LB - Gavin West, ACE Charter, Jr.

LB - Tate Tunner, ACE Charter, Sr.

LB - Dashuan Byrant, Twiggs County, Sr.

AJC Sports
From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Investigations
