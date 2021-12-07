All-region teams: Warren County, GMC Prep share top honors in 7-A Public

Here is the all-region team for 7-A Public, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Region 7-A Public
Offensive player of the year: RB Travis Moss, Warren County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Trey Woods, GMC Prep, Sr.
Kicker/punter of the year: Levi Ward, GMC Prep, Jr.
Athlete of the year: Rashad Myers, Warren County, Sr.
Coach of the year: Lee Coleman, GMC Prep
Offense
QB - Triemendiez Sanders, Twiggs County, Sr.
QB - Judd Puckett, Crawford County, Jr.
QB - Tyler Saunders, GMC Prep, Jr.
RB - Jessie Washington III, GMC Prep, So.
RB - Camron Tucker, Warren County, Sr.
RB - Jordan Andrews, Crawford County, Jr.
RB - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter, So.
WR - Terrel Ashley, Crawford County, Jr.
WR - Caleb Bush, GMC Prep, Jr.
WR - Noah Williams, GMC Prep, So.
WR - Brice Whitley, ACE Charter, Fr.
WR - Jaylon Woods, Twiggs County, Sr.
OL - Jamarion Corbin, Crawford County, Jr.
OL - Joe Taylor Jr., GMC Prep, So.
OL - Camden Bentley, GMC Prep, Jr.
OL - O’Marion Jackson, Warren County, Sr.
OL - Micola Walker, Warren County, Sr.
OL - Tezia Gallemore, ACE Charter, Sr.
OL - Salameh Hazama, ACE Charter, Sr.
OL - Hudson Dominy, GMC Prep, So.
OL - Terrance Rouse, Twiggs County, Sr.
OL - Jaden Stevenson, Wilkinson County, Sr.
P/K - Jake Prather, ACE Charter, Jr.
ATH - Javorris Morris, Hancock Central, Jr.
Defense
DL - Isaiah Womble, GMC Prep, So.
DL - Javion Lawrence, GMC Prep, Jr.
DL - Dayshawn Copeland, Hancock Central, So.
DL - Kumasi Washington, Hancock Central, Jr.
DL - Jordan Jackson, Wilkinson County, Jr.
DL - Brashawn Grimes, Wilkinson County, Jr.
DL - Ken’Vonte Brinkley, Warren County, Sr.
DL - Justin Verdier, ACE Charter, Sr.
DL - David Ruddell, ACE Charter, So.
DL - Michael Perry, Twiggs County, Jr.
DB - Martavious Fox, Wilkinson County, Jr.
DB - Jamarius Evans, Hancock Central, So.
DB - Trace Hodges, Crawford County, Jr.
DB - Henry Lewis, ACE Charter, So.
DB - Daniel Pitts, Twiggs County, Fr.
DB - Johnathan Roach, GMC Prep, So.
DB - Alex French V, GMC Prep, Sr.
DB - Lorenzo Johnson, Warren County, Sr.
DB - Taurus Wynn, Warren County, Sr.
LB - Corey Brookins, GMC Prep, Sr.
LB - Jaylin Colbert, Crawford County, Sr.
LB - Rahmean Culver, Hancock Central, Jr.
LB - Siconious Sinkfield, Wilkinson County, Jr.
LB - Dennis Thomas Jr., Warren County, Jr.
LB - Gavin West, ACE Charter, Jr.
LB - Tate Tunner, ACE Charter, Sr.
LB - Dashuan Byrant, Twiggs County, Sr.
