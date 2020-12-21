All-region teams: Jefferson’s Starks named player of the year in 8-4A

Here is the all-region team for 8-4A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Region 8-4A
Player of the year: QB Malaki Starks, Jefferson, Jr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Bubba Chandler, North Oconee, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Rem Maxwell, Jefferson, Sr.
Athlete of the year: LB/RB/RET Jordan Perry, Jefferson, Jr.
Coach of the year: Devon Gales, Jefferson
Offense
OL - Adorian Favors, Cedar Shoals, Jr.
OL - Colton Steele, Jefferson, Sr.
OL - Daniel Tulk, Flowery Branch, Sr.
OL - Donte Calloway, North Oconee, Sr.
OL - Chandler Phillips, Madison County, Sr.
RB - Jerdavian Colbert, Cedar Shoals, Jr.
RB - Dayton Gresham, Madison County, Sr.
QB - David Renard, Flowery Branch, Jr.
WR - Connor Larson, Flowery Branch, Sr.
WR - Mon Tabor, East Hall, Sr.
WR - Eli Warrington, North Oconee, Jr.
WR - Khalil Barnes, North Oconee, So.
TE/H-back - Baxley O’Brien, Flowery Branch, Jr.
Defense
DB - Nick Evans-Cofer, Jefferson, Sr.
DB - Jack Butler, North Oconee, Sr.
DB - Cole Hillsman, Madison County, So.
DB - Ethan Corley, Chestatee, Sr.
DL - Kyrus Browner, Cedar Shoals, Jr.
DL - Paxton Corkery, Jefferson, Sr.
DL - Michael Conley, North Oconee, Sr.
DL - Zahmerius Shiflet, Madison County, Jr.
LB - Juan Silas, Cedar Shoals, Jr.
LB - Kadin Bailey, Jefferson, Jr.
LB - Gavin Bloom, North Oconee, Sr.
LB - Tyler Wright, Madison County, Jr.
PK - Phillip Ard, North Oconee, Sr.
P - Cody Bray, North Oconee, Sr.
SP - Kam Robinson, Jefferson, Sr.
Honorable mention: Cedar Shoals - Toby Bolton, Cayden Barnes, Caleb Allen, Austin McDavid, Teryone Campbell. Chestatee - Hunter Fouche, Jerenimo Marin, Drew Knickle. East Hall - Andrew Shockley. Flowery Branch - Sal Sengson, Shaun Shockley, Ryan Lusco, Myles Ivey, Anthony Menjivar, Nick Linkowski. Jefferson - Colton Dufresne, Kolton Jones, Dawson Crawley, Spencer Neese, Hunter Balyton, Jaheim Hardy, Austin Redmon, Carter Stephenson. Madison County - Eli Atkins, Martavian Cooper, Nolan Hill, Kiya Hubbard, Dylan Vining, Gavin McCannon. North Oconee - Bo Stanley, Bret Biga, Rodrick Finch
