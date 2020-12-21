X

All-region teams: Jefferson’s Starks named player of the year in 8-4A

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here is the all-region team for 8-4A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Region 8-4A

Player of the year: QB Malaki Starks, Jefferson, Jr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Bubba Chandler, North Oconee, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Rem Maxwell, Jefferson, Sr.

Athlete of the year: LB/RB/RET Jordan Perry, Jefferson, Jr.

Coach of the year: Devon Gales, Jefferson

Offense

OL - Adorian Favors, Cedar Shoals, Jr.

OL - Colton Steele, Jefferson, Sr.

OL - Daniel Tulk, Flowery Branch, Sr.

OL - Donte Calloway, North Oconee, Sr.

OL - Chandler Phillips, Madison County, Sr.

RB - Jerdavian Colbert, Cedar Shoals, Jr.

RB - Dayton Gresham, Madison County, Sr.

QB - David Renard, Flowery Branch, Jr.

WR - Connor Larson, Flowery Branch, Sr.

WR - Mon Tabor, East Hall, Sr.

WR - Eli Warrington, North Oconee, Jr.

WR - Khalil Barnes, North Oconee, So.

TE/H-back - Baxley O’Brien, Flowery Branch, Jr.

Defense

DB - Nick Evans-Cofer, Jefferson, Sr.

DB - Jack Butler, North Oconee, Sr.

DB - Cole Hillsman, Madison County, So.

DB - Ethan Corley, Chestatee, Sr.

DL - Kyrus Browner, Cedar Shoals, Jr.

DL - Paxton Corkery, Jefferson, Sr.

DL - Michael Conley, North Oconee, Sr.

DL - Zahmerius Shiflet, Madison County, Jr.

LB - Juan Silas, Cedar Shoals, Jr.

LB - Kadin Bailey, Jefferson, Jr.

LB - Gavin Bloom, North Oconee, Sr.

LB - Tyler Wright, Madison County, Jr.

PK - Phillip Ard, North Oconee, Sr.

P - Cody Bray, North Oconee, Sr.

SP - Kam Robinson, Jefferson, Sr.

Honorable mention: Cedar Shoals - Toby Bolton, Cayden Barnes, Caleb Allen, Austin McDavid, Teryone Campbell. Chestatee - Hunter Fouche, Jerenimo Marin, Drew Knickle. East Hall - Andrew Shockley. Flowery Branch - Sal Sengson, Shaun Shockley, Ryan Lusco, Myles Ivey, Anthony Menjivar, Nick Linkowski. Jefferson - Colton Dufresne, Kolton Jones, Dawson Crawley, Spencer Neese, Hunter Balyton, Jaheim Hardy, Austin Redmon, Carter Stephenson. Madison County - Eli Atkins, Martavian Cooper, Nolan Hill, Kiya Hubbard, Dylan Vining, Gavin McCannon. North Oconee - Bo Stanley, Bret Biga, Rodrick Finch

