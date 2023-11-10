HS football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs

The first round of the state playoffs will be held Friday and Saturday, the second round next week and the ultimate prize -- the state finals -- set for Dec. 11-13 (Monday-Wednesday) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Explore What you need to know about the state playoffs

As for tonight, check back later for scores from throughout the state as the first round begins. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted all weekend after the games are over.

Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:

Powered by Score Atlanta Click here, if scores do not appear below.

Click here for all scores.