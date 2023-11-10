HS football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs

The regular season is over. Now the postseason journey begins.
The first round of the state playoffs will be held Friday and Saturday, the second round next week and the ultimate prize -- the state finals -- set for Dec. 11-13 (Monday-Wednesday) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
As for tonight, check back later for scores from throughout the state as the first round begins. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted all weekend after the games are over.
Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:
Powered by Score Atlanta
Click here, if scores do not appear below.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest