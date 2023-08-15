A closer look at the top 10 teams in classes 3A to A

Here is a closer look at our top 10 teams in classes 3A to A.

Class 3A

1. Cedar Grove (11-3)

The Saints have reached the finals five of the past seven seasons, winning four. They graduated six major Division I prospects and return only one in the senior class (CB Lakhi Roland). They do have three-year starting QB Elliott Colson, a junior committed to Central Florida. Cedar Grove lost to Sandy Creek 21-17 in the 2022 final.

2. Calvary Day (11-1)

QB Jake Merklinger (Auburn) and TE Michael Smith (South Carolina) lead a team that returns its leading passer, rusher and receiver and six of its top seven tacklers. Calvary lost to Cedar Grove 30-0 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

3. Carver (Atlanta) (9-4)

Carver has made the quarters, finals and semifinals the past three seasons. The Panthers graduated their leading passer, rusher and receiver but brought back eight of their top 11 tacklers, who include DB Rodrick Hunter (Akron) and DL/LB Jamontez Hines (14 sacks). Carver lost to Sandy Creek 49-14 in the 2022 semifinals.

4. Thomasville (9-4)

QB Cam Hill passed for 1,529 yards as a freshman last season. Also back are leading rusher Jay Randall and leading receiver Cole Shaw. Thomasville lost to Carver (Atlanta) 28-23 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

5. Stephens County (9-3)

RB Javin Gordon (1,017 yards rushing) will be the feature back in the offense. Also outstanding are preseason all-state DE Aidan Butts and WR/DB Jasec Smith. Stephens County lost to Sandy Creek 20-7 in the 2022 second round.

6. Sandy Creek (13-2)

Only five starters return for the defending champions, and gone is 3A offensive player of the year QB Geimere Latimer. Players to watch are RB Amari Latimer, who rushed for 648 yards as a freshman, and WR/DB Dalen Peoson, a state triple jump champion.

7. Oconee County (9-5)

Graduation hit hard, but the Warriors have made the semifinals or better three of the past four seasons. Mac Ricks (926 yards passing, 742 rushing) returns to QB. Oconee County lost to Cedar Grove 23-0 in the 2022 semifinals.

8. Savannah Christian (11-2)

DL Elijah Griffin is the state’s top junior prospect. LB/WR David Bucey (South Carolina) had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and five interceptions. TE/DE Logan Brooking has more than 30 offers. RB Zo Smalls had more than 1,700 all-purpose yards. The Raiders lost to Sandy Creek 51-21 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

9. Monroe Area (6-6)

Seven of the Hurricanes’ 11 leading tacklers were underclassmen last season. They include DB/WR Russ Hunley and DB/WR Blake Raffield. OL Max Thurston made preseason all-state. Monroe Area lost to Carver (Atlanta) 30-18 in the 2022 second round.

10. Carver (Columbus) (9-3)

Carver graduated its leading passer, rusher and receiver and top three tacklers off a team that lost to Oconee County 14-6 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

Class 2A

1. Fitzgerald (14-1)

The Purple Hurricane has reached the finals the past three seasons, winning in 2021. OL Gabe Pearce and DL Roderick Morgan are preseason all-state. Fitzgerald lost to Thomson 32-27 in the 2022 final.

2. Appling County (11-2)

Junior QB Dayson Griffis has led the Pirates to the semifinals as a freshman and a sophomore. Appling County lost to Thomson 20-14 in the 2022 semis.

3. Thomson (14-1)

The defending champions must replace 2A offensive player of the year Jontavis Curry. They return another 1,000-yard rusher, Anthony Jeffery, both of their rotating quarterbacks and all-state CB Storm Hunt.

4. Callaway (9-4)

The Cavaliers have reached seven consecutive quarterfinals and won 2A in 2020. They’re always good at the skill positions, and JoJo Shuman and Cameron Gunn are all-state caliber linemen. Callaway lost to Appling County 44-21 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

5. Fellowship Christian (10-4)

QB Caleb McMickle is off to Houston, but Fellowship returns its leading rusher, C.J. Givers, and receiver, Josh Milhollin. Three of their eight leading tacklers last year were freshmen. Fellowship lost to Fitzgerald 19-9 in the 2022 semifinals.

6. Pierce County (11-2)

Pierce County has made the quarterfinals or better four of the past five seasons, thought it must replace one of the great players in its history, QB/RB D.J. Bell. Pierce lost to Fellowship Christian 40-22 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

7. Eagle’s Landing Christian (7-5)

Ranked No. 1 in preseason, ELCA failed to reach the quarterfinals last year for the first time since 2009. Brandon Hood, lost to injury last season, should lead a resurgence. ELCA lost to Fellowship Christian 26-15 in the 2022 second round.

8. Rockmart (10-3)

Rockmart won its sixth straight region title last season and lost in overtime to Fitzgerald 21-14 in the quarterfinals. Preseason all-state LB/RB Brent Washington had more than 100 tackles and 471 rushing yards.

9. Cook (8-4)

QB Drew Folsom is a three-year starter. RB Keshun McKevin rushed for 1,247 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Cook lost to Thomson 42-10 in the 2022 second round.

10. Northeast (8-4)

Nick Woodford rushed for 2,728 yards as a sophomore. Northeast lost to Appling County 35-13 in the 2022 second round.

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian (14-0)

AJC Super 11 QB Aaron Philo (Georgia Tech) returns to the defending champions, but he’ll need replacements for three 1,000-yard receivers who graduated.

2. Swainsboro (13-1)

AJC Super 11 RB/DB Demello Jones (Georgia) and Qindarius Brown are back for the Class A Division I runner-up. Each rushed for more than 1,200 yards.

3. Irwin County (11-2)

The Indians will miss three-year starting QB Cody Soliday, but they’ve replaced players before while making the semifinals or better 10 of the past 11 seasons. They lost to Swainsboro 22-21 in the 2022 semifinals.

4. Rabun County (12-1)

Rabun lost to Swainsboro 35-10 in the 2022 quarterfinals, the program’s eighth consecutive trip to the elite eight or better. New starting QB Ty Truelove, a sophomore, has “got a chance to be special,” coach Charles Davis said.

5. Brooks County (7-3)

Javen Watts takes over for star QB Jamal Sanders. RB Chris Cole (800 yards rushing) will be a workhorse. The Trojans lost in the first round to Bleckley County 14-10 last season.

6. Metter (9-4)

New coach Lee Shaw inherits a good situation. The Tigers have made the quarterfinals or better for four straight seasons, each ending in region titles. They lost to Prince Avenue Christian 23-7 in the 2022 quarters.

7. Bleckley County (10-3)

The Royals’ 21-4 record is their best two-year run in school history. WR Marcus Newson, a three-year starter, is a player to watch. Bleckley lost to St. Francis 37-21 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

8. Elbert County (10-2)

The Blue Devils got their first 10-win season and playoff victory in five years last season. Jayvyn Hickman, a dual-threat junior QB, will be one of this classification’s best at his position. Elbert lost to Prince Avenue 48-14 in the 2022 second round.

9. Lamar County (10-2)

The Trojans graduated the best player in their history. current Georgia LB C.J. Allen, but have a wealth of good linemen in Noah Maurice, Trace Morton, Daylen Cauthen and heavyweight wrestling champion Clint Williamson. Lamar lost to Bleckley County 27-23 in the 2022 second round.

10. Trion (9-3)

RB/DB Toby Maddux (1,885 all-purpose yards, four interceptions), QB Kade Smith (1,757 passing yards) and preseason all-state OL Ezra Adams power the Bulldogs’ chances. They lost to St. Francis 34-20 in the 2022 second round.

Class A Division II

1. Bowdon (14-1)

QB Robert McNeal and RB T.J. Harvison accounted for more than 80% of Bowdon’s offense last season, but the reigning champion’s coach, Rich Fendley, believes the Red Devils have skill-position depth to replenish and contend again.

2. Schley County (12-3)

The Wildcats’ trio of QB Jay Kanazawa, WR/DB Jalewis Solomon and LB/RB Zayden Walker is unmatched in this division. They’re after their school’s first state title.

3. Clinch County (10-3)

QB Keegan Clayton (1,551 yards passing, 1,008 rushing) and three of the leading four defenders are back. Clinch lost to Johnson County 36-21 in 2022 quarterfinals.

4. Lincoln County (10-3)

RB Semaj Jenkins (1,002 yards rushing) will be the feature piece of the offense. LB Christian Crite was the leading tackler as a sophomore, Lincoln County lost to Bowdon 45-28 in 2022 semifinals.

5. Manchester (7-4)

The Blue Devils have Quavion Cooper and Anthony Bartholomew, both 1,000-yard rushers, and DL Justus Terry, a five-star defensive lineman committed to Georgia. Manchester lost to Bowdon 42-21 in 2022 second round.

6. Early County (9-4)

Early County promoted its offensive coordinator, Frank Killingsworth, to head coach and shouldn’t miss a step. DL B’Anthony Wade is a returning all-state player. The Bobcats lost to Bowdon 36-26 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

7. Johnson County (13-1)

Johnson County is moving on without graduated Germivy Tucker, who rushed for a state-leading 2,918 yards last season. LB Josh Taylor is a returning all-state player. Johnson County lost to Schley County 35-6 in the 2022 semifinals.

8. McIntosh County Academy (10-2)

The yardage leaders graduated, but the Buccaneers had five sophomore regulars on defense last year. MCA lost to Clinch County 17-16 in the 2022 second round.

9. Charlton County (8-3)

Two-time 1,000-yard rusher Jaylen Lilley has moved on, and a rugged pre-region schedule awaits a young team. Charlton lost to Dooly County 14-13 in the 2022 second round.

10. Wilcox County (9-4)

QB Ben Stowe is a big loss. All-state WR B.J. Gibson (Florida State) is a big returnee. Wilcox lost in the 2022 quarterfinals to Schley County 55-23.

