4A Blog: Week 1 region-by-region breakdown

There are 50 football games in Class 4A on the busy Week 1 slate, including seven Thursday games and six Saturday games. In Region 2, West Laurens and Perry will be off on bye weeks and Region 3′s New Hampstead will also not get the season started until next week. The vast majority of matchups will be cross-classification battles, but there are a few intra-classification matchups I will highlight, as well as one region game—North Clayton versus Riverdale (Region 4) that will be played on Saturday.

In Region 1, defending region champion Bainbridge will host ELCA and take on the Chargers for the first time in school history to kickoff its season. Cairo will host Class 6A’s Thomas County Central, Westover will host Class 3A Dougherty and Hardaway will face Class 3A Carver-Columbus. Shaw’s trip to Marion County will be the only Region 1 game not facing off with a ranked opponent.

Defending region 2 champion Perry is on a bye ahead of its season opener against Class 6A Houston County. Howard will host Southwest-Macon on Thursday and the big test will be Baldwin at Class 3A Peach County as former Warner Robins head coach Marquis Westbrook makes his Trojans’ debut.

Benedictine will kickoff at Jenkins and Burke County will host rival and reigning Class 2A state champion Thomson on Friday. Wayne County will have a Bradwell Institute and are buiding off an incredible turnaround campaign under Jaybo Shaw.

Region 4 starts with a massive clash between LaGrange and Class 3A Carver-Atlanta on Thursday. On Friday, Trinity Christian will faceoff with Class 6A Woodward Academy, Fayette County will take on McIntosh and Troup opens up with Harris County. On Saturday, the action continues with Whitewater versus Northgate and Starr’s Mill versus East Coweta in the Coweta County, Fayette County showcase.

The big matchup in Region 5 will be defending region champion Stockbridge against a Class 6A Douglas County team that has the talent to make a huge run this year. Region 5 will also have two battles against Region 6 teams with Lovett versus Westminster and Pace Academy versus Holy Innocents’.

Defending Region 7 champion Cedartown will face Class 2A rival Rockmart in a top 10 opener and Region 8 reigning champion North Oconee has a rivalry slated with Oconee County after recording the most successful season in school history last year.

Region 1

Bainbridge vs. ELCA

Cairo vs. Thomas County Central

Hardaway vs. Carver-Columbus

Shaw at Marion County

Westover vs. Dougherty

Region 2

Thursday, Aug. 17

Howard vs. Southwest

Friday, Aug. 18

Baldwin at Peach County

Griffin at Ola

Spalding at Eagle’s Landing

Westside-Macon vs. Central-Macon

West Laurens (BYE)

Perry (BYE)

Region 3

Friday, Aug. 18

Benedictine at Jenkins

Burke County vs. Thomson

Islands at Calvary Day

Southeast Bulloch at Liberty County

Wayne County vs. Bradwell Institute

New Hampstead (BYE)

Region 4

Thursday, Aug. 17

LaGrange vs. Carver-Atlanta

Friday, Aug. 18

Fayette County at McIntosh

Trinity Christian at Woodward Academy

Troup vs. Harris County

Saturday, Aug. 19

North Clayton vs. Riverdale (REGION)

Starr’s Mill vs. East Coweta

Whitewater vs. Northgate

Region 5

Friday, Aug. 18

Hampton vs. Tri-Cities

Lovett at Westminster

Luella at Eastside

McDonough vs. Locust Grove

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Jonesboro

Pace Academy vs. Holy Innocents’

Woodland-Stockbridge vs. New Manchester

Saturday, Aug. 19

Stockbridge vs. Douglas County

Region 6

Thursday, Aug. 17

Druid Hills vs. KIPP Atlanta

Hapeville Charter vs. Newton

Friday, Aug. 18

Holy Innocents’ at Pace Academy

Miller Grove vs. Tucker

SWD vs. South Atlanta

Stone Mountain at Chapel Hill

Westminster vs. Lovett

Saturday, Aug. 19

Stephenson vs. Lithia Springs

Region 7

Thursday, Aug. 17

Cedartown vs. Rockmart

NW Whitfield vs. Pepperell

Friday, Aug. 18

Central-Carroll vs. Redan

Heritage-Catoosa vs. Ringgold

Sonoraville vs. Pickens

SE Whitfield vs. Coosa

Region 8

Thursday, Aug. 17

Cherokee Bluff at West Forsyth

Friday, Aug. 18

Chestatee at Hebron Christian

East Hall vs. West Hall

Johnson-Gainesville vs. Banks County

Madison County vs. Franklin County

North Hall vs. White County

North Oconee vs. Oconee County

Seckinger vs. Peachtree Ridge

Walnut Grove vs. Jasper County

Saturday, Aug. 19

Cedar Shoals vs. Clarke Central