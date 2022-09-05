4 Questions with Wayne County head coach Jaybo Shaw

1. What kind of game was it Friday? “It was a defensive battle obviously with that score, but it was two teams just slugging it out. I thought both played extremely hard. The goal line stands we think were critical. On the first one right before halftime, Appling was right around the 5, and we were able to keep them out. And then they got the ball back in the fourth quarter with around two and a half or three minutes left, and they were putting together a drive. It was the same situation, a first-and-goal around the 5 or 6. It was four plays of our guys playing extremely hard with great effort and bowing up. Our inside linebacker, Matt Fuller, made a huge play on second or third down. He had 17 total tackles. On fourth-and-goal, they tried to run a little outside zone play. Our defensive end, Quenucy Herrera, refused to be blocked and stood up the runner and held him up for the rest of the guys to get there, and it was a gang tackle.”

2. Your Rabun County teams averaged 45.8 points per game, so an old-fashioned 7-0 score looks a bit strange. Are you running the same style offense? “This is the first [7-0 score] in my short career. We have the same belief that we had at Rabun County. We’re in the shotgun, and we want to play fast and get guys in space and be explosive, but there’s a steep learning curve from what they did last year on offense. We’re learning every week, and we haven’t put it together on offense yet. We’ve got a freshman quarterback, and when we play teams like Appling County, they hang their hat on playing really good defense, and it turned into ‘don’t put your defense in a bad spot.’ We’ve got four running backs we feel really good about, so we run the ball more than we did at Rabun. We play to our strengths.”