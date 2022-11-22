4 Questions with Walton head coach Daniel Brunner

1. What did you team do that was the difference in the game? What was the game plan, and what were the key moments? “The game plan was simple – do what we do. Play to win! Be aggressive! Be confident! Put the ball down and ball out! There were too many key moments from our first fourth-down stop on their first possession to our fourth-down conversion that resulted in a touchdown late in the game to narrow it down to what allowed us to win the game. Our guys played with outstanding effort and had great preparation throughout the week, which allowed us to win the game. We have great coaches and great players that put a coordinated effort and showed how complimentary football wins games.”

2. You mentioned one key play – fourth-and-six at Buford’s 43 midway in the fourth quarter, leading 35-28. Can you talk about the decision to go for it, how that came about, the play call and how it played out? “There was no doubt we were going for it. They had no timeouts left, and we knew we could put ourselves into position to control the back end of the game if we could convert. I trust my guys to find a way, and they did.” [Jeremy Hecklinski hit Ayden Jackson for a 43-yard TD pass and 42-28 lead.]