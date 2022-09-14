4 Questions with Early County head coach Joel Harvin

1. What does the creation of Division II mean for your school and those your size? What were your thoughts when it came about in reclass and why you support it? “I think the creation of Division II is great for the smaller schools in that it creates a more equally competitive league throughout the state. I think the GHSA had to act because of the large number of private schools still left in the association, and I believe they got it right. I would still like to see a competitive-balance formula used for all schools, though, much like the Alabama High School Athletic Association uses, in that if a school dominates in one sport and is continually winning or playing for a state championship, then that school gets bumped up in classification in just the sport they are succeeding in. This gives other schools a chance to play for a state championship for a few years.”

2. Early is ranked No. 1 this week for the first time since 1994. How do you feel about that? Does it require you to discuss with your team the outside attention you might be getting? “I think it is a blessing and a curse. It’s a blessing because it shows just how much our kids have bought in and worked through the offseason and that their hard work has paid off. It’s also a curse because kids can be overconfident, and if they have never been in that situation before they may not be ready for what’s to come. We will only get the best from the teams we play from here on out, and the target on our back has gotten to be pretty big. We will discuss making sure to keep our heads on straight and to carry ourselves like we are the No. 1 team in the community, classroom, and at practice.”