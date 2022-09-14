ajc logo
X

4 Questions with Early County head coach Joel Harvin

High school football

Credit: For the AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
High school football

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Today’s interviewee is Early County coach Joel Harvin, whose team is ranked No. 1 in the new Class A Division II after a 4-0 start. Early County had played in Class 2A since 1984, and in recent years, the Bobcats competed in a region with 2021 state finalists Fitzgerald and Thomasville and sometimes with Brooks County. This season, the southwest Georgia school was assigned to the class for the GHSA’s smallest schools.

1. What does the creation of Division II mean for your school and those your size? What were your thoughts when it came about in reclass and why you support it? “I think the creation of Division II is great for the smaller schools in that it creates a more equally competitive league throughout the state. I think the GHSA had to act because of the large number of private schools still left in the association, and I believe they got it right. I would still like to see a competitive-balance formula used for all schools, though, much like the Alabama High School Athletic Association uses, in that if a school dominates in one sport and is continually winning or playing for a state championship, then that school gets bumped up in classification in just the sport they are succeeding in. This gives other schools a chance to play for a state championship for a few years.”

2. Early is ranked No. 1 this week for the first time since 1994. How do you feel about that? Does it require you to discuss with your team the outside attention you might be getting? “I think it is a blessing and a curse. It’s a blessing because it shows just how much our kids have bought in and worked through the offseason and that their hard work has paid off. It’s also a curse because kids can be overconfident, and if they have never been in that situation before they may not be ready for what’s to come. We will only get the best from the teams we play from here on out, and the target on our back has gotten to be pretty big. We will discuss making sure to keep our heads on straight and to carry ourselves like we are the No. 1 team in the community, classroom, and at practice.”

3. For those who haven’t seen your team play, how would you describe your team, its style and identity? “We pride ourselves on being physical. Our coaches and players have bought into the concept to be the last man standing at the end of the fight and never give in. We play four full quarters of physical football, and our seniors have played against some really good physical football teams throughout their careers like the Fitzgeralds, the Thomasvilles, the Bleckleys. Our defense has played solid all year being in the right spot and making tackles, and we hope to get our main running back Ty Stovall back pretty soon. He has been recovering from a preseason injury.”

4. Not many Division II teams are still undefeated. You’ve got to play Irwin and Brooks and other good teams. Is it almost better not to be undefeated going into the playoffs if you have legit hopes of winning the state title in this class? “Well because of how everything fell with the reclassification [Early was originally slotted for Division I until winning an appeal to go to Division II], we had most of our schedule set and ended up having most of our region games first with our non-region games being last. I wanted to use the non-region games to give us a tune up for the playoffs, so I scheduled what I think are some of the best teams in two states in those three games. Brooks, Eufaula (Ala.) and Irwin will definitely give us a good look at what we need to fix heading into the playoffs.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes a 55-yard field goal at the end of the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl Game Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

Credit: Sean M. Haffey

Former Georgia star Rodrigo Blankenship cut by the Colts13h ago
Atlanta Braves' Kyle Wright pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Kyle Wright, Braves beat Giants and gain ground on Mets
7h ago
Braves' Ozzie Albies circles the bases after hitting a home run at Truist Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ozzie Albies has five hits in Gwinnett’s Triple-A win
9h ago
The Falcons restructured linebacker Deion Jones’ contract to get him more cash sooner and create some salary-cap space for the team. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Falcons restructure Deion Jones’ contract to create space, lower cap number
19h ago
The Falcons restructured linebacker Deion Jones’ contract to get him more cash sooner and create some salary-cap space for the team. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Falcons restructure Deion Jones’ contract to create space, lower cap number
19h ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas reacts during the second half Saturday against Western Carolina. Georgia Tech won 35-17 but knows it will need to play better to defeat No. 20 Ole Miss this weekend. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

For Georgia Tech, some good things in first two games but still many mistakes
17h ago
The Latest
August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Maxwell playoff projections after Week 4
35m ago
List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 4
1h ago
Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday
11h ago
Featured
Grayson Green, a 17-year-old from Marietta, was shot and killed at a party May 21.

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: Several witnesses run from Marietta apartments where teen was fatally shot
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
11h ago
Atlanta Streetcar extension to Ponce City Market - Drawings and details released by MARTA
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top