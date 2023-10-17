4 Questions with Dunwoody head coach Mike Nash

1. You lost to St. Pius 33-6 last year. You won 21-0 this year. You’ve already exceeded last year’s victory total. What’s the difference in this year’s team? “These kids believe in themselves, each other and the program as a whole. But to be fair, I think that belief comes from their experience in this program. This group of seniors was the first kids to play in our Junior Wildcats feeder program. When I got here nine years ago, I knew that in order for us to become the type of program that this community deserved, we had to develop a quality feeder program. We had a group of men in this community that helped to start that, and they put in a ton of sweat and tears, and I fully believe that we are seeing the fruits of that now. These kids are enjoying the success, but it is built on the backs of everyone that has been in this program for the last nine years. The really satisfying part of that is that those past guys know it. After Friday night’s game, I received 121 texts saying congratulations. Probably 100 of them were from former players and parents, and they all expressed how proud they were. That was a pretty special moment.”

2. You’ve clinched a winning season. You’re closing in on playoff berth. What do those things, not to mention just beating St. Pius, mean to the program? “First, beating St Pius X for the first time in quite a while is special. I mean, look at all of this attention. It is truly a credit to that program when beating them in a regular-season ball game is such a big deal. My hat is off to those guys. They are a little down right now, but I am sure they will get it turned around. They have a great program and won’t be down long, I am sure. As far as making the playoffs, that is the goal and has been the goal for the last nine years. It would mean that all of the hard work is paying off. It shows the younger guys that the plan in place actually works if you follow it, so I hope that it gets more kids in the weight room, in a weight training class, etc.”

3.What has been the single most important thing that you and your staff or the players have done that’s responsible for getting you where you are compared to four-five years ago? “Persistence, Patience, and Love. I was talking with one of my best friends one day who played for one of the legendary coaches in the state of Georgia. He always talked about him and I asked him, ‘What is your personal relationship with him?’ His response was that he played for him for four years and he is not sure he ever knew his name. That floored me. I decided that day that I would never be that guy. When we arrived here nine years ago, it was scary. Our first football workout/interest meeting in May of 2015 had 17 kids in it. We made a decision that this was going to take a while, but we had to stick to a plan. I believe that if kids are scared of you, they will do what you ask the first time. However, if that same kid knows 100% that you truly love him and care about him, he will do it over and over until he gets it right. That honestly is how I hire coaches. They have to have a good knowledge of football, but more importantly, they have to be the right men. My final interview question before I hire someone is ‘Can you love our kids and put their interest above your own?’ That is not enough for some, but for me that is the most important thing.”

4. You and Dunwoody have been loyal to each other. You didn’t have instant success, but you’ve stayed together. Why is that? “Wow, that one is tough. Everyone looks over the fence, I guess. But every time I have had a thought of leaving, the thought of telling our kids keeps me from doing it. I believe that Dunwoody is the best coaching job in the state. I am sure that most coaches wouldn’t agree. We don’t have indoor facilities or massive stadiums or even a fieldhouse/locker room. What we have is fantastic kids and a community that is unmatched in today’s society. It is truly a special place. The foundation of our program is ‘helping these boys become men.’ They are told all the time that they have it easy, and that is not true. Growing up is hard, and they need guidance. We live in a world where accountability is almost nonexistent, and for some kids, football may be the only place they get it. Dunwoody has embraced my family and loved us. That is important to me. Dewey Alverson and Charlie Jordan gave me advice when I took this job. ‘Don’t go coach a football team. Coach the entire community.’ I took that to heart as those are two legendary men. I am fortunate to live in a community, and I do LIVE here, not just work here. This community embraces the same values that I do, and I guess it just works.” [Jordan was Nash’s high school coach at Shiloh in the 1990s. Alverson is another mentor who was the head coach of Southwest DeKalb’s 1972 state championship team.]

