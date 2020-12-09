4 Questions with Carver-Atlanta coach Darren Myles

2. You started the season 0-4. At what point did you believe you could have a season like you’ve had, and what made you feel that way? “When looking at our schedule on paper, we knew that we probably wouldn’t be 3-0 going into region. We knew those were three tough opponents that would prepare us for our region schedule, which was the toughest in 3A. We thought we had a good enough team to get into the playoffs and have success in the playoffs. Once we were 0-4 [with an opening region loss to Cedar Grove], I still felt that way, and so did my staff, so it became our job to press upon our players that we can still have a very successful season. We played Cherokee. We lost. They’re a Class 7A team. We lost at the wire against Lovejoy. They’re a 6A team and were in the top 10. We lost to Buford. They’re a top-five team. Then we lost to Cedar Grove, the two-time champion. With all those games, there was a lesson in it. We were up on Lovejoy and blew coverage and allowed them to catch a slant and score. This past weekend, we jumped up on Cherokee Bluff, just like Lovejoy, but we had to hold on. Instead of giving up a big play, we intercepted a pass. Those losses did something for us. They made us more resilient.” [Region 5-3A has two other quarterfinalists – Greater Atlanta Christian and Cedar Grove.]

3. What would you want people to know about this year’s team? “We have a group of hard-working, resilient young men, for one. They’re committed, and they love each other. You can’t play for a team unless you play for each other. We only have eight seniors on this team. These juniors were forced to play as freshmen. When we played Kell in the first round two years ago, we had about five [freshman] starters in that game. They kept coming and working. Some kids when they lose, they start falling off. There were no pouters. We have some good players and a good coaching staff as well.”