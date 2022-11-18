4 Questions with Atlanta Public Schools AD Jasper Jewell

3. Most APS head coaches are in their third season or less, and most have made quick progress. When hiring coaches, people talk about getting the right “fit.” What is the right fit generally with APS schools? “Getting the right fit in APS means you are much more than a coach by way of X’s and O’s. You are father figures, counselors, mentors, big brothers, you name it. This particular group of coaches truly cares about not only their programs but their communities, which speaks volumes about them and their character. Darren Myles of Carver and Eric Williams of Maynard Jackson are the most-tenured head football coaches in the district, and they truly lead by example. Perhaps one of the most intriguing hires was Marquis Slaton at Mays High. While he is no stranger to the coaching ranks, he takes over a Mays program and in his first season finishes strong to land a No. 2 seed in the playoffs and had an impressive win last week. Simply put, all of the head football coaches that we have hired sprinkled in with a few veterans are doing an amazing job.”

4. This season is the first following a significant reclassification that broke up the public/private split in Class A and applied a stronger multiplier on out-of-zone students. How would you grade the impact that it had this season in football, and are there ways that the GHSA should consider tweaking it for the next reclass? “I think it’s still a bit early to grade the success or failure of reclassification. I do believe there is more balance in each classification; however, no true assessment can be taken until after the 2022-2023 school year. Dr. [Robin] Hines and his group [at the GHSA] have done an amazing job with reclassification, and I am excited to see how the rest of the year plays out. I also appreciate my senior leadership in APS for having the faith and confidence in allowing me to be a part of the reclassification process.”