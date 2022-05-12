2022 GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship Preview

Sellars and Lewis earned a sixth-place finish at the state tournament last season with a 15-11 total weight. Their win marks the second-straight year that the Basscats have won the Lake Seminole qualifier. The 20-10-pound haul is also the second-best mark since the sports’ introduction. Bowynn Brown and Shane Dill also represented the Basscats and placed third with a 14-08 total behind Lowndes’ Pat Langdale-Granger and Cole Ratliff’s 17-04 at Lake Seminole. Brown and Dill opened last season with a 25-15 catch that still stands as the all-time state-record.

Bryan County’s Hunter Shuman and Logan Sehr were the top qualifiers at the Lake Oconee competition with a 16-15 catch and Alexander’s Trent Hammock and Carter Seabrook finished second-best with a 12-15 combined weight. The back half of the qualifiers began at West Point Lake. Trion’s Andrew Melton and Joseph William took first with 16-10 and were one of the nine teams that surpassed 10 pounds that day. Jacob Hodge and Henry Garrett represented Greenbrier at West Point Lake and finished second with 12-15. Hodge and Garrett had an outstanding run in 2021 as well and placed seventh at the state finals with a 15-02 haul.