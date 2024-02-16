Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA tournament with Masters less than two months away

LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes, withdrawing Friday at the Genesis Invitational after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole.

PGA Tour rules official Mark Dusbabek said on the telecast that Woods had an illness, and that it was not related to his ankle or back.

Wood was 1-over par for the round and projected just outside the cut when he asked for a cart and was driven off the course by a rules official.