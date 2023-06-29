Georgia Tech’s placing in race for Directors’ Cup revealed

Georgia Tech finished 78th in the 2022-23 Directors’ Cup standings released by Learfield on Wednesday.

Tech finished with 253 points in a system developed by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today. The Yellow Jackets totaled 140 points during the spring after totaling 113 in the fall and winter combined.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The men’s golf team earned 90 points thanks to its run to the national championship match where it fell to Florida. The women’s tennis team registered 50 points.

The women’s volleyball team earned 50 points in the fall, and the men’s swimming team earned 36 points in the winter.

Only Boston College (170) had fewer points than Tech among ACC programs in the final standings. Virginia (1,105.5; fourth), North Carolina (1,068; eighth), Duke (977.8; 16th), Florida State (909.25, 17th), North Carolina State (893; 19th) and Notre Dame (884; 20th) all finished inside the top 20.

Tech finished 68th in 2022 and 52nd in 2021.

Stanford won the 2022-23 Directors’ Cup and now has 26 titles in school history. Nineteen sports are counted in the final standings, and four of those must be women’s volleyball, women’s basketball, men’s basketball and baseball. Tech fields teams in 14 sports.