Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL, Duluth): Duluth is 3-2 after beating Meadowcreek 90-0. Ajidahun is part of an offensive line helping the Wildcats, who travel to Berkmar on Friday, average 192 rushing yards and 381.2 total yards per game.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr has 547 yards rushing on 51 carries and has scored 12 times on the ground. He also has eight catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Barr has made 23 tackles (three for a loss) and an interception. The Eagles (6-0) were scheduled to host Walnut Grove on Thursday.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has 21 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. The Hurricanes (6-0) host Cass on Friday.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders are 6-0 and host McCallie on Friday. Bryson and Baylor held off Brentwood Academy in a 7-6 road victory last time out.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Douglass is 3-2 and the Astros host Riverdale on Friday.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 20 tackles (four for a loss), four sacks, 17 quarterback hurries and has forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for the Lions (5-1) who travel to Hart County on Friday.

Kamron Cullins (DL; North Cobb): Cullins and North Cobb are 6-0 and off until hosting Marietta on Oct. 11.

Rasean Dinkins (S; Warner Robins): Dinkins, who has four touchdown receptions this season, helped lead Warner Robins to a 36-3 victory over Wayne County a week ago. Warner Robins (5-1) hosts Benedictine on Friday.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): In five games for Lumpkin County this season, Faulkner, playing quarterback, has 46 completions for 404 yards and two touchdowns and 68 carries for 540 yards and nine TDs. He also has 21 tackles and an interception on defense. Lumpkin County (4-2) is off until playing at Johnson on Oct. 11.

Fenix Felton (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Eagles Landing Christian is 0-5 and faces Eagles Landing High School on Friday.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 29 tackles (12 for a loss), 17 quarterback hurries, six sacks and has forced a fumble for the Rams (4-1) who host Heritage on Friday.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 39 tackles (one for a loss), three sacks and eight quarterback hurries. The Wolverines (3-3) travel to Stephens County on Friday.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards this season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): The Eagles are 4-2, and Hasenhuetl is part of an offensive line helping the team average 139.2 rushing yards per game and 263.6 passing yards per game. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee travels to The First Academy (Fla.) on Friday.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris has 33 tackles (eight for a loss) and six sacks in four games for Spruce Creek, which is 4-2 and hosts Viera on Friday.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): Peay and the Bruins are 2-3 and host A.C. Flora on Friday.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson has 12 receptions for 302 yards and four touchdowns and 132 kick-return yards. On defense he has five tackles (one for a loss) and one pass defended for the Patriots. Penson is Sandy Creek’s punter as well and has 11 kicks for 413 yards. Sandy Creek (5-0) travels to Spalding on Friday.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Playing on offense and defense, Petty has 27 tackles (four for a loss) and two sacks on defense. Petty helped Fellowship Christian rack up 424 total yards of offense and 268 rushing yards in a win last week over Mount Vernon. The Paladins are 4-2 and travel to St. Francis on Friday.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): Powell had four carries for 46 yards, three receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown and a 47-yard punt return for a touchdown last week in a win at Terrell County. The Pirates are 4-2 and host Seminole County on Friday.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): Roche had eight catches for 96 yards last week in a loss to Windsor. The Blue Wave (2-1) host Norwalk on Saturday.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has seven receptions for 82 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 16 tackles (four for a loss) and a sack. Wesleyan (5-1) hosts Mount Vernon on Friday.

Sam Turner (WR; Southwest DeKalb): Turner has 24 receptions for 301 yards and eight touchdowns in five games. The Panthers (3-3) host Lithonia on Friday.