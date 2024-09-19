Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL, Duluth): Duluth is 2-2 after a loss to Norcross. Ajidahun is part of an offensive line that is helping the Wildcats, who travel to Meadowcreek on Friday, average 181 rushing yards and 355.5 total yards per game.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr has 280 yards rushing on 36 carries and has scored seven times on the ground. He also has six catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Barr has made 10 tackles (two for a loss) and been credited with defending one pass. He also has 85 yards on kickoff returns. The Eagles (4-0) host Flowery Branch on Friday.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has 18 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. The Hurricanes (5-0) are at Woodland on Friday.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders are 4-0 and host Christian Brothers on Friday. Bryson helped Baylor’s offense score 37 points and total 404 yards of offense and 174 yards rushing in a win over Lipscomb Academy last week.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Douglass is 2-2, and the Astros travel to Cedar Grove on Friday.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 11 tackles (three for a loss), two sacks and eight quarterback hurries and has forced a fumble for the Lions (4-0) who host Blessed Trinity on Friday.

Kamron Cullins (DL; North Cobb): Cullins has helped North Cobb start the season 5-0. The Warriors travel to Walton on Friday.

Rasean Dinkins (S; Warner Robins): The Demons are 3-1 after a win at Houston County on Sept. 6. Dinkins had a kickoff return for a touchdown, a touchdown reception, a touchdown run and a fumble recovery in the victory over Houston County. Warner Robins hosts Veterans on Friday.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner, playing quarterback, has 35 completions for 332 yards and two touchdowns and 53 carries for 333 yards and four TDs. He also has 16 tackles on defense. Lumpkin County (2-2) hosts Chestatee on Friday.

Fenix Felon (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Eagles Landing is 0-5 and travels to McDonough on Friday. Felton had 22 carries for 247 yards and two touchdowns as a junior to go with 31 catches for 489 yards and eight scores.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 28 tackles (11 for a loss), 15 quarterback hurries, six sacks and has forced a fumble for the Rams (3-1) who host Grovetown on Friday.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 24 tackles (one for a loss), two sacks and six quarterback hurries for Prince Avenue Christian (2-2). The Wolverines travel to Westside (S.C.) on Friday.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win Aug. 23. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL, forcing Groves to have surgery and miss the remainder of his senior season.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): The Eagles are 3-1, and Hasenhuetl is part of an offensive line helping his team average 170.3 rushing yards per game. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee hosts Hun (N.J.) on Friday.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris has 25 tackles (eight for a loss) and six sacks. Spruce Creek is 3-1 and travels to Titusville on Friday.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): The Bruins are 2-2 and are off until traveling to Richland Northeast.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson has 10 receptions for 214 yards and four touchdowns and 44 kick-return yards. On defense he has five tackles (one for a loss) and one pass defended for the Patriots. Penson is also Sandy Creek’s punter and has an average of 37.6 yards per kick. Sandy Creek (4-0) travels to Trinity Christian on Friday.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Petty, playing both ways for Fellowship Christian, was held in check in a 28-7 loss to No. 1-ranked Savannah Christian last week. The Paladins are 2-2 and host King’s Ridge Christian on Friday.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): Powell had a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown last week in a 26-9 loss to Early County. The Pirates (2-2) travel to Liberty County on Friday.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): Roche caught an 82-yard touchdown pass in a season-opening victory over Cheshire, one of two TD receptions for Roche in the game. The Blue Wave (1-0) travel to McMahon on Friday.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has four receptions for 49 yards and three touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 11 tackles (four for a loss) and a sack. Wesleyan (3-1) is at St. Francis on Friday.

Sam Turner (WR; Southwest DeKalb): Turner has 14 receptions for 206 yards and six touchdowns in three games. The Panthers (3-1) were scheduled to host St. Pius on Thursday.