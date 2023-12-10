Georgia Tech picks up pair of pair of commitments

According to Pro Football Focus, Burrell had his best game of the 2023 season in a win against Texas San Antonio. He played in two games in 2022 before a season-ending injury. Burrell, on the Senior Bowl preseason watch list ahead of the ‘23 season, is a former three-star prep recruit who reportedly had more than two dozen scholarship offers.

Dozier is a considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, from Dothan, Ala. He was previously committed to Mississippi State and took an official recruiting visit to Tech at the start of the month. Dozier reportedly holds scholarship offers from Tech, MSU, Houston and Central Florida, among others.

A 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior at Headland High School, Dozier had 122 tackles this season (29 for a loss), 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Also a tight end, Dozier had 47 catches for 817 yards and 10 touchdowns. He committed to play for Mississippi State in April, but MSU fired coach Zach Arnett in November.

As a junior, Dozier had 73 tackles (18 tackles for a loss) and five sacks. He also played tight end and caught 54 passes for 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns. Dozier also plays for the Headland High basketball team.

Tech and coach Brent Key now have 23 high school players committed to the 2024 signing class, a class which ranks 38th nationally and ninth among ACC programs.