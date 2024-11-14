Georgia Bulldogs
Why Josh Heupel says Georgia-Tennessee game is ‘different than the last one’ in Athens

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks on his headset during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

43 minutes ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has lost seven in a row to Georgia, including its most recent trip to Athens by a 27-13 count in 2022, but Volunteers coach Josh Heupel said this time things are different.

“More prepared, we’ve been in all of our systems longer,” said Heupel, who in his fourth season leading the Vols, has his program atop the league (8-1, 5-1 SEC) midway through November.

“This football game is different than the last one.”

Tennessee and Georgia (7-2, 5-2) will tee it up at 7:30 p.m. Saturday between the hedges in a marquee contest of the day, as designated by the presence of ESPN’s “College GameDay” and SEC Network’s “SEC Nation.”

The No. 7 Vols look to take another step toward what would be their first SEC Championship game appearance since 2007, while the No. 12 Bulldogs are trying to secure a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

“We know it will be an elite environment,” Heupel said Monday. “For us, we have to do the simple ordinary things at a really high level, that starts with communication on both sides of the football.”

The last time the teams met in Sanford Stadium, UGA fans sent decibel levels soaring over 130, contributing to seven Tennessee false starts and a procedure penalty and then-Vols QB Hendon Hooker getting sacked seven times.

“The crowd noise was effective,” former Vols receiver Jalin Hyatt said after the game. “Sometimes we could not hear the snap or the play call from Hooker. I give credit to the fans. That would probably be the biggest thing that got us today.”

Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge created a stir leading to that meeting, reflecting on social media how Sanford Stadium was overrated during his playing career.

“Playing between the hedges is overrated. Not that loud and definitely not intimidating. It’s nothing like playing in Neyland. Vols will be just fine in Athens!” he posted to X.

Current Vols star quarterback Nico Iamaleava was listed as “questionable” to play this weekend on Tennessee’s availability report Wednesday night.

Heupel, however, has indicated more than once he expects the redshirt freshman to play, also revealing that he has worked out with the team this week.

Tennessee is 1-1 in SEC road games this season, winning at Oklahoma 25-15 before a 19-14 setback in its most recent road game at Arkansas on Oct. 5.

Georgia, which hasn’t played in Sanford Stadium since a 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 12, will be putting a program-record 28-game home win streak on the line.

Smart’s program has not lost back-to-back games since his first year as head coach in 2016.

A a look at how Georgia and Tennessee have fared against common opponents this season

Versus Kentucky

Georgia won, 13-12, in Lexington

Tennessee won, 28-18, in Knoxville

Versus Alabama

Georgia lost, 41-34, in Tuscaloosa

Tennessee won, 24-17, in Knoxville

Versus Mississippi State

Georgia won, 41-31, in Athens

Tennessee won, 33-14, in Knoxville

Versus Florida

Georgia won, 34-20, in Jacksonville

Tennessee won, 23-17 (OT), in Knoxville

