News is good on Georgia’s latest injury setback

Beal was replaced in the game by sophomore Chaz Chambliss, who finished with four tackles and a half-tackle for loss on 42 snaps. Freshman Marvin Jones Jr. played 10 snaps but did not record any stats, and freshman Jalon Walker got one repetition at the position.

Smart was asked how he felt Chambliss and Jones did as the primary players at the “Jack,” manned so well by Smith the last two seasons.

“I felt good about our guys stepping up,” he said. “We certainly need Robert to be healthy because, otherwise, we’re going to be really thin at that position. But the other guys are growing and getting better. … And they got to practice going into it, so they were a little more prepared for it. Still didn’t play perfect. The key is keeping those guys healthy.”

As Smart emphasized after the game Saturday, Georgia remains a “beat-up football team.” The Bulldogs played Tennessee without split end A.D. Mitchell (ankle) and offensive guard Xavier Truss (toe), both starters, and backup offensive tackle Amarius Mims (knee). They also had several players coming off a bout with the flu.

“The update is we’re hoping to get each one of them back this week,” Smart said.