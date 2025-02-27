Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins latest Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman to flash speed at NFL combine

Georgia didn’t need Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams to stand out on the first day of the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins became the latest Bulldogs defensive lineman to impress with his speed at the combine, finishing second among defensive tackles with a 4.86 time on Thursday.
Ingram-Dawkins also tied for first with his 10-yard split -- used to evaluate short-term explosiveness, an important skill for defensive linemen -- turning in at 1.69 seconds.
Former Georgia star Jordan Davis stole the show in the dash in 2022 with a 4.78 time, despite his 6-foot-6, 340-pound frame. Davis ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any player over 330 pounds since 2006.
Ingram-Dawkins showed his athleticism throughout the day, moving well in agility drills after the impressive 40 time.
It’s the same athleticism that allowed him to play in various alignments on Georgia’s defensive front. Ingram-Dawkins was listed as a defensive tackle at the combine, but his 6-4, 276-pound frame should offer some positional versatility at the next level.
Ingram-Dawkins was a key part of Georgia’s defensive line last year, finishing with 19 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. He could have been the top defensive lineman at UGA next season but decided to leave for the NFL Draft after his redshirt junior season.
“I was thinking about coming back to Georgia, but I felt like I had done everything I wanted to do at Georgia,” Ingram-Dawkins said. “When I made the decision to come to Georgia, coming out of South Carolina, it wasn’t just about trying to go to the league — I wanted to graduate from the University of Georgia, and I got that done this past December, and my family and I made a business decision.”
Georgia’s Warren Brinson also finished in the top 10, tied for ninth with a 5.09 time. Brinson is about 40 pounds heavier than Ingram-Dawkins, weighing in at 315.
Brinson finished last season with 20 total tackles and two sacks. The longtime UGA defender sought to boost his draft stock when spoke to reporters on Wednesday.
“You see what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing in the NFL, they’re dominating,” Brinson said. “So I think teams shouldn’t look past drafting a Bulldogs player, because nobody comes from a culture that we come from. Every NFL scout knows Georgia has the hardest practices in the country and our coaches demand the most from us at all times.”
Nazir Stackhouse as the other Georgia defensive lineman to run the 40-yard dash. The 6-3, 327-pounder ran a 5.15 as one of the larger prospects in his group.
Walker and Williams both opted out of the combine’s drills, citing lingering injuries. Linebacker Smael Mondon is the only other Bulldog participating in Thursday’s drills.
