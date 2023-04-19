‘Tale of the tape’ on Georgia’s quarterback competition

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

So, following is the raw data, the “tale of the tape,” if you will. Let the debate begin:

CARSON BECK

Full name: Carson Raine Beck

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Age: 20

Jersey: No. 15

Class: Junior (two seasons of eligibility remaining)

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

High school: Mandarin

Recruiting: 4-star prospect, No. 9 pro-style QB, per 247Sports; originally committed to Alabama

UGA enrollment: January 2020

Games played: 12

Games started: 0

G-Day 2023: Passing – 15-of-22 (68.1%), 231 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks; rushing – 0 attempts

Career statistics: Passing – 36-of-58 (62.1%), 486 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INT; rushing – 12-58-0 TDs

Career highlight: Completed 5 of 8 passes for 98 yards and 2 TDs vs. Vanderbilt in 2022

High school highlights: Threw 5 TD passes in 2018 state championship game and was named Mr. Florida Football. Pass for 5,389 yards and 50 TDs in two years as starter.

They said it: “Thank goodness Carson Beck stayed. Man, does he look the part. I’m so excited to see him do his thing this year.” — Former Georgia QB and current ESPN analyst Aaron Murray after G-Day

BROCK VANDAGRIFF

Full name: Brock Benefield Vandagriff

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Age: 20

Jersey: No. 12

Class: Sophomore (three seasons of eligibility remaining)

Hometown: Bogart

High school: Prince Avenue Christian School

Recruiting: 5-star prospect, No. 2 dual-threat QB, per 247Sports. Originally committed to Oklahoma

UGA enrollment: January 2021

Games played: 5

Games started: 0

G-Day 2023: Passing – 13-of-25, 175 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks; rushing – 5-16-0 TDs

Career statistics: Passing – 0-of-3 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INT; rushing – 12-58-0 TDs

Career highlight: Saw action in games against South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Samford last season. Completed 6 of 9 passes for 47 yards in 2022 G-Day game.

High school highlights: Named Mr. Georgia Football after passing for more than 4,000 yards and 46 TDs, rushing for 500 yards and 17 scores and leading Prince Avenue Christian to Class A private school state championship in 2020.

They said it: “He kind of, like, has a different sense of urgency and sense of focus to him. (He’s) getting up, studying the playbook, studying what we have that day. I’m proud of him. He seems a lot more involved in everything that’s going on.” — All-American tight end Brock Bowers, Vandagriff’s roommate

GUNNER STOCKTON

Full name: Gunner Duvall Stockton

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210

Age: 20

Jersey: No. 14

Class: Redshirt freshman (four seasons of eligibility remaining)

Hometown: Tiger

High school: Rabun County

Recruiting: 4-star prospect, No. 7 overall QB, per 247Sports. Originally committed to South Carolina

UGA enrollment: January 2022

Games played: 5

Games started: 0

G-Day 2023: Passing – 13-of-22, 144 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks; rushing – 5-(minus 15)-1 TD

Career statistics: None

Career highlight: Had a 54-yard pass to Mekhi Mews and a 4-yard TD run in 2023 G-Day game.

High school highlights: Four-year varsity starter left Rabun County as state record holder for career passing yards (13,652), passing TDs (177) and rushing TDs (77).

They said it: “Gunner did some really good things. ... Gunner has taken reps with the (second team) and the (third team). The key is all those guys get to develop. I can promise you, there’re no quarterbacks in the country getting as many reps as ours are.” — Smart after G-Day