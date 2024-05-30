Report: Date set for Georgia-Georgia Tech football

This year’s game between Tech and Georgia will be played in Athens.

ESPN is set to announce all game times for the first three weeks of the college football season Thursday. Georgia already knows its game times and television networks for its games against Clemson, Kentucky, Alabama and Florida.

So far, the ABC prime-time game has implied a 7:30 p.m. ET start, as that is when Georgia’s games against Kentucky and Alabama are slated to start. Georgia’s game against Clemson is set for a noon ET kickoff, and the contest against Florida will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Georgia defeated Tech 31-23 last season at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia has won seven consecutive games against the Yellow Jackets, with Tech’s last win against Georgia coming in 2016. That was Kirby Smart’s first year in Athens.

Tech will be entering its second season under Brent Key as the head coach. The Yellow Jackets went 7-6 last season.