Emory Healthcare closes Wesley Woods psychiatric beds, expands at Decatur
Report: Date set for Georgia-Georgia Tech football

Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) prepares for a defense play against Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) during their game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech recovered the ball. Georgia won 31-23. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Connor Riley
12 minutes ago

Georgia’s annual game against Georgia Tech will be played a day earlier this year, as Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reports that the Georgia-Georgia Tech game will be played Nov. 29, a Friday.

Dellenger did note that the game would be in prime time and air on ABC.

Georgia officials would not confirm the news.

This year’s game between Tech and Georgia will be played in Athens.

ESPN is set to announce all game times for the first three weeks of the college football season Thursday. Georgia already knows its game times and television networks for its games against Clemson, Kentucky, Alabama and Florida.

So far, the ABC prime-time game has implied a 7:30 p.m. ET start, as that is when Georgia’s games against Kentucky and Alabama are slated to start. Georgia’s game against Clemson is set for a noon ET kickoff, and the contest against Florida will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia defeated Tech 31-23 last season at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia has won seven consecutive games against the Yellow Jackets, with Tech’s last win against Georgia coming in 2016. That was Kirby Smart’s first year in Athens.

Tech will be entering its second season under Brent Key as the head coach. The Yellow Jackets went 7-6 last season.

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

