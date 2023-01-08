Rare College Football Playoff absence for parents of Georgia’s Kirby Smart

Smart played for his father at Bainbridge High before signing a scholarship as a defensive back with Georgia. Sonny Smart coached for 23 years at Bainbridge and Rabun County high schools. He retired several years ago to a mountainside home in Clayton, where he stays busy playing golf and following the Dogs.

“He’s been to almost every game we’ve had in Athens and playoff games,” Kirby Smart said. “So, it’s tough that he’s not able to make it. Nothing worse than watching your parents grow old. It’s like taxes. It’s inevitable they’re going to get old. So that’s been tough.”

While Smart coached for years under Nick Saban with the Miami Dolphins and at Alabama, he credits his father for instilling in him the “core principles” he still utilizes today.

“He’s taught me so much just about the way you handle things, the right way, the wrong way, ‘controllables,’ moments are never too big if you’re prepared. I always watched the way he prepared our teams and our staff when I was growing up. He’s a very wise man, a man of few words, and I try to follow his mantra as a coach.

“I’ve certainly evolved. I’ve coached with a lot of people. But a lot my core beliefs come from the way he ran our programs in high school.”

Smart has participated in the playoff five times since its inception in 2014, twice as an assistant coach and three times as a head coach.

Keep ‘em guessing

The Bulldogs weren’t providing definitive answers Saturday to questions about injured players. That included the players themselves.

Tight end Darnell Washington, for instance, was walking around without any noticeable limp after injuring his foot against Ohio State on Dec. 31. But he said his availability would be a game-time decision made by his coaches.

“It’s better,” Washington told reporter. “We’ll have to see what I can do the next two days. The plan is to play, and that’s the goal. Whatever happens, it’s not in my hands.”

The answers were similar from slotback Ladd McConkey (knee), right tackle Warren McClendon (knee) and outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss (knee).

McClendon, a 37-game starter who did not play in the semifinals, said he is trying to “get back into game shape.” McConkey, who played in a reduced role against Ohio State, said everybody’s playing injured this time of year. Chambliss, the primary backup at the “Jack” position, said he is focused on being “mentally ready” for Monday night’s game.

Heisman guys

Georgia is the first team in the CFP era to face Heisman Trophy-finalist quarterbacks in consecutive playoff games.

Last year, the Bulldogs defeated Michigan, featuring defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, in the Orange Bowl. Hutchinson finished second in the Heisman voting in 2021. The Bulldogs then went against Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young as they knocked off Alabama in the championship game.

This season, the Bulldogs defeated Ohio State, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who finished third in the voting, and will face TCU, led by quarterback Max Duggan, who finished second behind USC’s Caleb Williams in the voting, in Monday’s championship game.

“Definitely a fun challenge,” Georgia safety Christopher Smith said. “I don’t ever approach the game with any fear. You play the game for moments like this. Like I said, I’m thankful to be able to have the opportunity to be able to go against such great players. I can’t wait for the game on Monday.”

The next Stetson?

If Georgia defeats TCU on Monday in the championship game, Bulldog Nation may owe a debt to the town of Tiger in the North Georgia mountains.

Gunner Stockton, a freshman and 4-star recruit from Rabun County High, has stayed busy playing scout-team quarterback in the postseason. That means he was given the job of mimicking Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud for the Peach Bowl and Duggan for the title game.

“Everybody know Gunner does a great job of anticipating the quarterbacks we face this season,” Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. “He actually makes it easier with his mobility and throwing arm and throwing on the run and things like that. So we see that all week before we even play the game.”

Stockton was coached in high school by former Georgia Tech player Jaybo Shaw.

-Staff writer Doug Roberson contributed to this article.